After Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar received maiden call-ups to Team India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa, star wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik hopes that two more players get a call-up for the national side. In the upcoming series that begins on October 6, Patidar and Mukesh received their first call-ups to the national side.

Karthik hopes Sarfaraz & Indrajith get call-ups for Tests

Taking to his official Twitter handle on October 3, Dinesh Karthik wrote, "So happy to see Rajat Patidar there. He so deserves this selection. Well done to Mukesh Kumar too. Now Sarfaraz Khan and Indrajith Baba into the test scheme of things. Can't ignore such brilliant performers and performances. They've just been phenomenal." He finished his post by writing that there is plenty of talent in India.

As for Team India's selection of the ODI squad, all the names are mentioned below:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Sarfaraz Khan impresses in front of selectors

In the presence of the chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma and his colleague Sunil Joshi, Sarfaraz Khan gave an exhibition of his wide array of strokes. He continued his dream run after the Ranji Trophy with an attractive hundred to put the Rest of India team in the driver's seat on the opening day of the Irani Trophy match on Saturday.

At stumps, Sarfaraz's unbeaten 125 runs off 126 balls took the Rest of India team to 205 runs for the loss of three wickets after Mukesh Kumar's swing, and scorching pace from young guns Kuldeep Sen (3/41) and Umran Malik (3/25) demolished the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy Champions for a meagre 98 runs in 24.5 overs.

Coming in when the Rest of India team were tottering at 18 for 3, in the post-lunch session, Sarfaraz played one of his most counterpunching knocks to take the stuffing out of the Saurashtra attack while adding 185 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with Hanuma Vihari (62 runs off 145 balls).

The hallmark of Sarfaraz's innings was how he picked the length very early and that enabled him to play late. He played some attractive shots square of the wicket but the manner in which he toyed with domestic doyen Jaydev Unadkat was worth watching.

(Inputs from PTI)