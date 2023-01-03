‘Can’t Keep Chopping’: Gambhir Warns India Before Suryakumar Serves As Hardik’s T20 Deputy

Team India sensation Suryakumar Yadav will join the team’s leadership group for the first time during the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. India is up against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series which begins on January 3 and will end on January 7. While Hardik Pandya has been recalled into the squad after being rested for the Bangladesh tour, he has been also appointed the leader of the team yet again.

It will be Hardik’s third full series as the T20I captain of India and Suryakumar Yadav will accompany him as his deputy. Meanwhile, former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has revealed his thoughts about Yadav becoming Hardik’s T20I deputy against Sri Lanka. Speaking on Star Sports’ Follow the Blues, Gambhir said there isn’t much to look into the subject as it is unsure whether Pandya or Yadav will continue in their current roles once regular captain Rohit Sharma makes his way back into the team.

“I don't think we need to look into it that much"

“I don't think we need to look into it that much because we have to wait and watch once Rohit comes into the T20 squad whether they are going to still continue with Hardik as the captain and Surya as the vice-captain. We will have to wait and watch because how many options did you have with this young squad?” Gambhir said. It is pertinent to mention that Rohit Sharma has been sidelined from the Indian team after he suffered a severe thumb injury during last month’s ODI series against Bangladesh.

The former India opener said Yadav has become a reliable player in other formats due to his exploits in the shortest format. The 2007 T20 World Cup winner hailed Yadav for being an IPL product who grabbed opportunities with both hands. He went on to add that the 32-year-old would be a good deputy while urging the team management not to chop and change the team’s leadership core.

"Now he has been trusted with leadership and being the vice-captain of the country is always a great honor. So I am sure he is going to do a good job. Even if Rohit Sharma comes in and the selectors feel that Hardik is the right guy and Surya is the vice-captain, you can't keep chopping and changing. If this is your leadership core, so be it," added Gambhir.