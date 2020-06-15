'Can't Stop Thinking': Watson Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Recalls Dhoni Biopic

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson on Monday mourned the demise of Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput, asserting it to be a tragic news. The late actor, who essayed the role of MS Dhoni in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, committed suicide at his residence in the suburb of Bandra in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Watson expressed grief over the demise and remembered Sushant's portrayal in Dhoni's biopic.

I can’t stop thinking about #sushantsinghrajput. It is just so tragic!!! In The Untold Story, at times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MSD. Amazing portrayal and now the world is much poorer with him not here in it. #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/pFYz4cD9jK — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) June 15, 2020

Earlier, Australian opening batsman, David Warner came forward and paid his last respects to the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his untimely demise. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Aussie batsman wrote that he was very sad to hear about the versatile actor's demise. At the same time, Warner had also shared a still of Sushant from one of his successful movies 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

'Police must investigate the matter'

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police. Meanwhile, his maternal uncle speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday outside the actor's residence in Patna alleged that Sushant has been "murdered" and demanded a thorough police investigation in the matter.

"We don’t think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered," he said.

Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav, on Sunday, claimed that Rajput could not have committed suicide. He said that with the loss of the 34-year-old actor, Bihar had faced a major loss. In spite of the Mumbai police confirming no foul play in its investigation thus far, Yadav claimed 'deeper conspiracy' into Rajput's suicide.

