Canterbury Vs Wellington Firebirds Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report And Match Preview

Canterbury will square off against Wellington Firebirds in the 10th match of the Plunket Shield 2019-20 on Saturday, February 22 2020. The game will be played at Mainpower Oval, Rangiora. It will commence at 3:00 AM (IST).

Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds Live Scores

You can follow Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds live scores and updates on New Zealand Cricket's official website, app and social media pages. Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds live scores can also be found on both the team's official Twitter accounts.

Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds Live Stream in India

There will be no live streaming of the game between Canterbury and Wellington in India. As a result, only Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds live scores and updates can be followed.

Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds head to head

In the last five matches of the Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds head to head, it's Wellington Firebirds who have come out on top on most occasions. They have beaten Canterbury in four out of the last five games in Plunket Shield. Canterbury have only once got the better of Wellington Firebirds in the Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds head to head.

Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds Preview

Canterbury are currently placed at the 4th position in the points table with one loss and two draws from 3 games. They are yet to open their winning account and they would like to beat the table-topper in this fixture which will also boost their confidence. Stephen Murdoch, Chad Bowes and Jack Boyle are their key players. Canterbury would want them to fire if they have to open their winning account.

On the other hand, Wellington Firebirds are at the top of the table with two wins and one draw from three games. Their last game against Auckland ended in a draw. Michael Bracewell, James Neesham and Hamish Bennett are the players to watch out for Wellington. The Firebirds would like to win this game which will consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds Preview: Squads

Canterbury Squad

Stephen Murdoch (Captain), Cam Fletcher (Wicket-keeper), Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Ed Nuttall, Henry Shipley, Fraser Sheat, Andrew Hazeldine, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams

Wellington Squad

Michael Bracewell (Captain), Lauchie Johns (Wicket-keeper), Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Fraser Colson, James Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Michael Snedden, Ian McPeake, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek, Troy Johnson

IMAGE COURTESY: WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS TWITTER