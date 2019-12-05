Captain Kohli Backs Rishabh Pant, Says 'cannot Shout Dhoni's Name When Pant Fails'

Ahead of the first T20 International against West Indies on December 6, Indian skipper Virat Kohli reiterated his confidence in wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who has been out of form for a while now and has been under the scanner for the upcoming T20 World Cup next year. After a series of flop performances, Pant has received severe flak for his poor shot selection and has also been criticised for his bad timing. Captain Kohli said that the team believes in Rishabh Pant's ability and that he needs to be left alone. He also added that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to give Pant the space and time.

'We believe in Pant's ability'

While addressing the media on Thursday, Virat Kohli said, "Look I mentioned this about Saha as well when I was asked in Kolkata when asked how do I see him playing shorter formats and I said, in IPL, you had 8 teams and you have a lot more players, who can play in several positions and you have to figure out who are the best guys to the job in a particular position. We certainly beleive in Rishabh's ability. I think when you say it is a player's responsibility to work hard and perform, I agree but I think it is a collective responsibility of everyone around as well to give that player the space to do so as well."

'Cannot shout Dhoni's name, when Pant misses'

Furthermore, Kohli added, "If he (Pant) misses a chance or something, people cannot shout Dhoni's name, it is not respectful if I have to put it that way because no player would like that to happen. Playing in your own country you should get support rather than always thinking what mistake is this guy going to make. No one wants to be in that position. As Rohit rightly pointed out as well, he needs to be left alone. You know he is a match-winner, and once he comes good, you will see a different version of him which we have seen in IPL already because he is free and relaxed there. He feels that there is a lot more respect when it comes to his abilities and what he can achieve for the team. We cannot be isolated to an extent that he feels we are against him."

