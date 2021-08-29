Captain Mithali Raj Reveals India Women's Plan For Their First-ever Pink Ball Test Vs Aus

India Women's Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj spoke about the need for the side to keep rotating the strike and for other bowlers to step up and support Jhulan Goswami. She also explained how the Australian tour will help the team prepare for the World Cup.

“We know the areas we need to improve on after we came from the UK tour and we addressed those issues during our preparatory camp in Bangalore. We hope to come good as a unit in Australia. Whatever the result, we know we still will have a few months left in our preparation for the World Cup." Mithali Raj said while addressing the press ahead of her team's departure for the multi-format tour of Australia.

The upcoming Test match between India and Australia will be the first pink-ball game for Indian women and Mithali Raj believes it will be a different experience and that her team will not go into the game with a fixed mindset.

“The Test match in Australia will be slightly different because we will be playing with the pink ball under lights. The experience will be different because we have never played with the pink ball under lights before. I'm sure the girls are following the men's Test in England, where the momentum changes in the longer format. The way we play is how the situation is on the ground, how the game unfolds on a particular day, in a particular session. We don't go in with a set mindset. It's all about how we apply ourselves at that moment," Mithali Raj added.

Australia vs India women’s pink-ball Test venue changed due to COVID-19 situation

The venue for the Pink Ball Test match between the Australia Women and India Women has been shifted from the WACA Stadium in Perth due to the rising number of cases in the city. The match has now been shifted to the Carrara Stadium in Queensland. With Sydney too placed under a strict lockdown, the ODI and T20I series will now take place at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Mackay, Queensland, instead of its original venue.

