Captain Of Mumbai Indians In IPL 2012: How Did MI Perform In IPL 2012?

Mumbai Indians have managed to bounce back to winning ways after losing the IPL 2021 opener against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. After the first loss of the season, Rohit Sharma & co. rode on a fantastic bowling performance in the latter stages of the match to deny Kolkata Knight Riders their second win of the tournament. With Mumbai Indians set on the hunt for their sixth title to make it three consecutive IPL wins in a row, we have a look at the old guard of the franchise and learn about the captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2012 alongside other details.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2012: How did the five-time Champions fare in 2012?

Mumbai Indians went through a major shock before the start of the 2012 campaign as regular captain Sachin Tendulkar decided to step down as the Mumbai Indians captain. Under the leadership of the batting legend, the Mumbai-based franchise saw their best season during the 2010 edition when they ended as the runners-up of the tournament.

Before the 2012 IPL, the Boys in Blue and Gold had won the Champions League T20 title under Harbhajan Singh who had been Sachin's deputy and took charge of the team as Sachin Tendulkar was recovering from a toe injury. As the Master Blaster requested a "break'' from leadership duties, the Ambani-owned franchise decided to appoint Harbhajan Singh as the new captain of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2012.

Under the leadership of Harbhajan, Mumbai Indians managed to feature in the Eliminator where Chennai Super Kings got the better of Mumbai Indians with Kolkata Night Riders ultimately being crowned as the IPL 2012 winners after playing out a fantastic final against Chennai Super Kings. Things did not fare well for the Mumbai-based team in the Champions League Twenty20 as well with the team crashing out in the group stages just one year after winning it.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2012 team

Harbhajan Singh, Aiden Blizzard, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Aditya Tare, Pawan Suyal, Sujit Nayak, Munaf Patel, Abu Nechim, James Franklin, Sachin Tendulkar, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Shah, Tirumalasetti Suman, Clint McKay, Richard Levi, Apoorv Wankhade, Mitchell Johnson, Davy Jacobs, Amitoze Singh, Robin Peterson, Thisara Perera, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, Sushant Marathe, Pragyan Ojha, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, RP Singh, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

As we look back at the Mumbai Indians IPL 2012 team, it is astonishing to see how many players are still involved with the team after almost a decade. While Rohit Sharma has taken over the baton and gone on to become one of the most successful IPL captains, Kieron Pollard remains ever-present for the team. Lasith Malinga has joined the coaching staff while Surya Kumar Yadav rejoined MI in 2018 after a stint with the IPL 2012 winners Kolkata Knight Riders.