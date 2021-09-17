Captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Sweat In Net Session Ahead Of MI Vs CSK Game; Watch

Mumbai Indians struggled to find their feet in the first leg of the IPL 2021 which took place in India. The second leg of the tournament is all set to take place in UAE and the defending champions will look to get off the mark with a win when they face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of phase 2. With just two days left before the MI vs CSK takes place, Mumbai Indians social media handle posted a video in which captain Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav can be seen sweating in nets.

IPL 2021 UAE: Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav begin their practice

Rohit Sharma who returned from England following the five-match Test series quarantined for sic days before taking part in the practice session. In the video posted by Mumbai Indians, captain Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav can be seen playing a straight drive shot n the nets. Mumbai Indian's captained the image, "These 2️⃣ in sync! 🤩[sic]."

MI vs CSK: Captain Rohit Sharma look to continue his fine performance in the IPL 2021

Following a wonderful Test series with the bat against England, Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma will look to carry on the momentum when he takes the field for the MI vs CSK match on Sunday, September 19. In the first phase, the opening batsman has scored 250 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 128 and an average of 35.

Mumbai Indians performance in IPL 2021 so far

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are known to be the slow starters in the tournament and they continued their tradition following the completion of phase 1 of the tournament. Rohit Sharma led team are currently at 4th place on the IPL points table with 4 victories and 3 defeats from 7 matches. Despite a shaky start at the beginning, MI bounced back in the latter half of IPL Phase 1 in India. Mumbai Indians who are chasing their sixth title will want to shake off the stutter and start the second leg with a win over CSK. A loss in the first game will see them struggling to keep their place in the top 4 with the other four bottom-placed teams looking to catch up.

(Image: @mumbaiindians/ Instagram)