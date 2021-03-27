Caribbean Premier League Beats IPL For This MASSIVE Cricket Innovation; Details Revealed

Ever since India announced their successful professional twenty-20 leagues in the form of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, several other countries have launched their own leagues. Some of the other famous flagship twenty-20 leagues include Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). With all countries competing to have the best flagship league, the CPL has beaten IPL in this MASSIVE cricket innovation.

The Hero Caribbean Premier League has gone virtual with the launch of a new Esports gaming series, the Hero CPL Esports League. In this series, professional cricketers from around the world will play Cricket 19, the leading cricket console game. This is the first time a T20 franchise tournament has had an Esports competition, featuring cricketers representing their franchises. With continuous innovations, the Hero CPL is adamant to find new ways of engaging its fans.

The CPL Esports League will release next week and will bring the reality of T20 cricket to fans. However, this time it will have a significant difference as players will be controlling virtual versions of themselves and also all of their teammates. The players taking part include Colin Munro (Trinbago Knight Riders), Mitchell Santer (Barbados Tridents), Andre Fletcher and Kesrick Williams (St Lucia Zouks), Sheldon Cottrell and Ish Sodhi (St Kitts & Nevis Patriots), Nicholas Pooran and Ashmead Nedd (Guyana Amazon Warriors), and Glen Phillips and Ryan Persaud (Jamaica Tallawahs).

A release from the CPL captured the experience fans will receive when they will watch their favourite players feature in the Hero CPL Esports League. "This series will give Hero CPL fans and gamers alike the opportunity to get behind their favourite players and teams once again as they take on their rivals in this groundbreaking gaming format. They will be able to see and hear the passion these players have when they are competing, with a controller in their hands rather than a bat and ball," wrote CPL on their official website.

IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, as the Caribbean Premier League is coming up with new innovations, Indians are gearing up for the 14th edition of the IPL. IPL 2021 will begin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9. Fifty-six league matches will be played across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata before the playoffs and final in Ahmedabad. With limited cities hosting IPL 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all matches will be played at neutral venues.