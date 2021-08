Caribbean Premier League Live Streaming: How To Watch CPL 2021 Matches LIVE In India?

The Hero Caribbean Premier League 2021 is all set to commence on Thursday, with the tournament entirely played in St Kitts this time around with the first match seeing defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders square off against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The CPL 2021 was initially scheduled for a start on August 28 but following discussions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket West Indies (CWI), the league was slightly preponed, with all 33 matches being played at the Warner Park.

The Trinbago Knight Riders will be led by Kieron Pollard, while Faf Du Plessis, who was retained by the St Lucia Kings will lead them. Nicholas Pooran will lead the Guyana Amazon Warriors with Rovman Powell and Jason Holder leading Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals, respectively. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have Rayad Emrit as their captain.

How to watch CPL 2021 matches Live in India?

The morning matches are scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST, the afternoon matches are at 12:00 am IST and the evening matches are scheduled for 4:30 am IST. The CPL 2021 will have a live telecast on Star Sports 1/1HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD. The CPL 2021 can also be streamed live on the FanCode app in India.

CPL 2021 Fixtures

Thursday 26 August, Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Thursday 26 August, Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Friday 27 August, Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks

Friday 27 August, Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents

Saturday 28 August, Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Saturday 28 August, Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

Sunday 29 August, St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sunday 29 August, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Tuesday 31 August, Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

Tuesday 31 August, Barbados Tridents v Jamacia Tallawahs

Wednesday 1 September, Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Wednesday 1 September, Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thursday 2 September, St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Thursday 2 September, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents

Saturday 4 September, St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Saturday 4 September, Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents

Sunday 5 September, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks

Sunday 5 September, Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs

Tuesday 7 September, Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

Tuesday 7 September, Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Wednesday 8 September, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

Wednesday 8 September, Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks

Thursday 9 September, Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

Thursday 9 September, St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

Saturday 11 September, St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents

Saturday 11 September, Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Saturday 11 September, Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Sunday 12 September, Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks

Sunday 12 September, Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sunday 12 September, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

Tuesday 14 September, Semi-final 1

Tuesday 14 September, Semi-final 2

Wednesday 15 September, Final

(Image Credits: @CPL - Twitter)