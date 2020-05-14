Caribbean T10 League In St. Vincent To Begin On May 22, Keeps India-friendly Timings

Competitive cricket is all set to return in the West Indies with the inaugural edition of the Vincy Caribbean T10 League. The 10-overs-a-side tournament is slated to be played between May 22 and 31 in St. Vincent. Six teams will be participating in the upcoming Caribbean T10 League and the event will be the first instance of the game to resume in one of the full member region (West Indies) of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

West Indies cricket: Dream11’s Caribbean T10 League gets a launch date

All matches of the Caribbean T10 League will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St. Vincent. The tournament was sanctioned by Windward Island Cricket Association after St. Vincent Cricket Association President Kishore Shallow sent in a formal request. Kishore Shallow is also the Vice-President of Cricket West Indies.

While speaking with ESPN Cricinfo, Kishore Shallow said that the idea of the Caribbean T10 League was put together after he was approached by an Indian-based fantasy sports platform Dream11. He also said that the tournament will feature 30 matches and the timings of all matches are set to keep the interest of Indian audiences in mind. According to reports, the Caribbean T10 League matches will be played between 8:30 am to 2 pm (local time), i.e. 6:00pm to 11:30pm IST.

West Indies cricket: Staging of Dream11’s Caribbean T10 League

The upcoming Vincy Caribbean T10 League will be the first tournament where the players will not be allowed to use spit or saliva to maintain the shine on a cricket ball. The concept was earlier contemplated by the ICC in order to ensure the safety of cricketers. Additionally, Shallow said that Caribbean T10 League will also be open for public viewing in stadiums even though the concept of social distancing will be followed at the venue.

West Indies cricket: West Indies presence in IPL

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has halted worldwide cricketing activities, including the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Top West Indies cricketers like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell and Dwayne Bravo were expected to represent their respective franchises in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

