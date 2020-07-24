Carlos Brathwaite Reveals What Makes Young Speedster Jofra Archer An X-factor

Former West Indies T20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite feels England pacer Jofra Archer is the "do-it-my-way" type of player which every team needs and also has the potential to be a future leader of the side.

Archer was banned from the previous Test for violating the team's bio-secure protocol and he was also fined an undisclosed amount by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The hosts had registered a fantastic 113-run win in the previous contest at the Old Trafford in Manchester to level the three-match series 1-1. His return will boost the home team's chances in the series-deciding third Test at the Old Trafford.

'Archer brings the X-factor': Carlos Brathwaite

"There is the traditional English way of doing it by the book, but all good teams need the X-Factor. I think he (Archer) brings that X-Factor and I thought Kevin Pietersen brought that X-Factor," Brathwaite told BBC Sport.

Brathwaite cited the example of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has courted trouble in the past but emerged as one of the most consistent performers for England in the last two years. He also led the England team in the first Test in the absence of Joe Root. The 2016 T20 World Cup winner sees a leader in Archer and wants England to support him in discovering his leadership qualities so that he can serve English cricket for a long time.

"While you're hoping that the majority of the team are 75 percent consistent and they do everything by the book - they are always early, they eat right, they do this and they do that - you do need that rogue. "I am not saying that he (Archer) is that, but every team needs that rogue, that X-Factor, that doesn't play by the rules of the book and 'do it my way' type of character." If you think about it, Stokes not so long ago, was seen as that type of character. Now he's seen as a leader," Brathwaite said. "If England can find a way to transform Jofra into the leader that Stokes has become while keeping his X-factor on-field performance, then they are two serious cricketers to be contending with for the next five to 10 years."

England looking to register a series win

Joe Root would be leading the English side and they will be relieved that neither star all-rounder Ben Stokes nor opener Dominic Sibley have been rested for this series decider.

Head coach Chris Silverwood had earlier hinted that Stokes might be rested for this contest despite his heroics in the previous Test. The southpaw had played an instrumental role at Manchester as he scored 176 in the first innings and then went on to score an unbeaten quickfire 78 in the second. At the same time, the hosts will also have a full-strength bowling line-up which will be boosted by the likes of Stuard Broad and Mark Wood. Wood was also rested for the previous Test. Frontline bowler Chris Woakes is also a part of the setup as well.

After the Windies had drawn the first blood at Southampton, a spirited English side settled the score in the following Test at the Old Trafford. It now remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the series-decider or whether both teams will have to share the trophy in case the contest ends in a stalemate.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)