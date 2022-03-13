Carlos Brathwaite Slams England For 'disrespecting' West Indies During Drawn Antigua Test

The first Test match of the three-match series between West Indies and England at Antigua ended with a draw on Sunday, as the hosts hung on at 147/4 in their second innings while chasing the target of 286 runs after five days of play. England looked to go for a win until the first ball of the final over of the fifth day in Antigua when a victory became mathematically impossible. However, the fifth-wicket stand between Nkrumah Bonner and Jason Holder had already made it clear for a long time that the match would have no result.

Carlos Brathwaite feels England 'disrespected' West Indies

Meanwhile, West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite expressed his disappointment with England following the draw. He felt that England’s refusal for an early draw would certainly give the hosts some extra motivation and incentive to go ahead and clinch victory in the series.

As reported by Sky Sports, Brathwaite spoke to BT Sport and said, "If I were a senior player in the West Indies dressing room, I would have found it a bit disrespectful that in the last hour, with two set batsmen playing as they were and the pitch offering nothing, England still felt they could get six wickets, going all the way down to five balls left."

Brathwaite added that he thinks England wouldn’t have played until the very end despite the draw being very imminent if it were an Ashes Test or a match against India, New Zealand, or Pakistan.

"If West Indies need any sort of steely determination added, I think that passage of play should have given them that. They should be thinking 'we have two Tests now to prove we are better than England think we are," Brathwaite explained.

England declared their 2nd innings ahead of lunch on Day 5

Joe Root declared England’s 2nd innings with the team on 349/6, just before Lunch on the final day. West Indies were set a target of 286 runs and started their chase with 59 runs stand for the first wicket.

However, the hosts were reduced to 67/4 from 59/1 within the space of nine overs before Bonner and Holder stitched an unbeaten stand of 80 runs off 215 balls. Bonner was awarded the Player of the Match award for his century in the first innings, followed by a knock of unbeaten 38 off 138 balls in the second. At the same time, Holder remained unbeaten on 37 runs off 101 balls.

(Image: Twitter-@icc/AP)