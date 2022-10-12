'Cat Is Out Of The Bag': Shikhar Dhawan To Make Bollywood Debut Alongside Sonakshi & Huma

After impressing fans with his spectacular cricket skills, Shikhar Dhawan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Double XL. The upcoming film is headlined by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha. The cricketer's debut was announced by the former on Tuesday with a still from the film on Instagram.

In the picture, Shikhar is seen dancing with Huma. Dressed in a black suit, the cricketer looked dapper with a bow as he danced hand-in-hand with the actress. Apart from Huma, Dhawan, and Sonakshi, the film also stars Zaheer Iqbal, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with the Dabangg star. Double XL is touted to be humorous and heartwarming whirlwind adventure into the hearts of two plus-sized women, as they navigate through a society full of taboos pertaining to weight.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to make Bollywood debut

Huma shared the excitement of sharing screen space with Dhawan in the forthcoming film and wrote, "Cat is out of the bag. Finally @shikhardofficial #DoubleXL @aslisona @iamzahero @mahatofficial." The social comedy is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. It is slated to hit the theatres on November 4.

The forthcoming film talks about body positivity and women championing each other. Huma and Sonakshi have both faced fat shaming in life.

Meanwhile, coming back to the sport, after a dominating victory against South Africa in the final ODI of the three-match series, India secured their fifth consecutive series win in the format. Three of these wins have come under stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan. Following the victory, the left-handed batsman gave a glimpse of the celebrations inside the locker room. The video showed Team India players grooving to the popular Punjabi song Bolo Tara Ra Ra by renowned musician Daler Mehndi.