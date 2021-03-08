CAT Vs BEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Catalunya Tigers are all set to face Bengali in Match 105 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The CAT vs BEN match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Monday, March 8, 2021. Here is our CAT vs BEN Dream11 prediction, CAT vs BEN Dream11 team and CAT vs BEN playing 11. The CAT vs BEN live streaming will be available on FanCode.

CAT vs BEN Dream11 prediction: CAT vs BEN match preview

This is the second match of the day for Catalunya Tigers who play their first match of the day versus Gracia. Currently, Catalunya Tigers are well placed on top of the points table to qualify for the knockout stage. They have won six of their eight matches and are at the top of the ECS Group A points table and will look to end the league stage on a high.

Bengali, meanwhile, are placed second on the Group A points table, courtesy of winning five matches from the nine matches played in the tournament so far. They lost their previous match to Fateh by nine wickets, after they failed to defend a meagre total of 57 runs. They can still have a shot at qualifying for the knockout stage if they win this match. This should be an exciting contest to watch.

CAT vs BEN live prediction: Squad details for CAT vs BEN Dream11 team

CAT: Aatif Nadeem, Aqsam Muhammad, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan khan, Muhammad Ilyas, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ashraf, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Syed Khawar, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Umai Aftab, Yasir Ali, Zulqar Haider, Shahzaib Akram (WK), Syed Sherazi and Tahir Ilyas.

BEN: MD Arifur Rahman, Omar Ali, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Rashed Mir, Shakil Islam, Tamjid Bepari, AI Amin Mg, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Kausar Dipu, Muker Hossain, Nadim Hussain, Rakibul Mollik, Alauddin Siddique, Hasan bin Hakim, Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader (C), Qaqar Hussain, Ziad Hossain, Mahbubul Alam , Shafiqur Rahman and Tuhin Motalab.

CAT vs BEN match prediction: Top picks for CAT vs BEN playing 11

Yasir Ali

Mustansar Iqbal

Omar Ali

Mosaraf Hossain

CAT vs BEN Dream11 live: CAT vs BEN Dream11 team

CAT vs BEN live: CAT vs BEN match prediction

As per our CAT vs BEN Dream11 prediction, CAT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CAT vs BEN match prediction and CAT vs BEN playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CAT vs BEN Dream11 team and CAT vs BEN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

