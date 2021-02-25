CAT Vs FTH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Catalunya Tigers will face Fateh in Match 69 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The CAT vs FTH match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Here is our CAT vs FTH Dream11 prediction, CAT vs FTH Dream11 team and CAT vs FTH playing 11. The CAT vs FTH live streaming will take place on FanCode.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Responds To Virender Sehwag Making Fun Of His Wicketkeeping Antics: WATCH

CAT vs FTH Dream11 prediction: CAT vs FTH match preview

This is the second match of the day for Catalunya Tigers who are sitting at the top of the points table with nine points. They have played six games so far and have won four, lost one, while one was a no-result. This will also be the last league stage match for the CAT, who need to win just one out of their remaining two matches to qualify.

On the other hand, Fateh had a poor campaign in which they played seven matches so far and have ended up winning just one. They have lost four while a couple of games were washed out. Fateh will hope to end the season on a high by winning their remaining matches.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag Names Ex-player Who Influenced Sourav Ganguly To Make Him Open: WATCH

CAT vs FTH live prediction: Squad details for CAT vs FTH Dream11 team

CAT: Ghulam Sarwar, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Shahzaib Akram, Razaqat Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Saqib Latif, Syed Sherazi, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Kashif, Aatif Nadeem, Aqsam Muhammad, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Tahir Ilyas, Jamshad Afzal, Asad Ali, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Ashraf.

FTH: Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Hargurjit Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manvir Singh, Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jagroop Singh, Yadwinder Sandhu, Harjinder Singh, Mirza Hamza Baig, Naghman Hussain, Gurchahat Singh, Tajinder Singh.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar Leaves Netizens In Splits For Commentary On Ben Stokes Catch Controversy

CAT vs FTH match prediction: CAT vs FTH Dream11 top picks

Mustansar Iqbal

Razaqat Ali

Gurvinder Singh Sr

Randip Singh Daid

Also Read: Ben Stokes Catch Controversy Earns Him Comical Ricky Ponting Comparisons From Indian Fans

CAT vs FTH Dream11 prediction: CAT vs FTH Dream11 team

CAT vs FTH live: CAT vs FTH match prediction

As per our prediction, CAT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CAT vs FTH match prediction and CAT vs FTH playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CAT vs FTH Dream11 team and CAT vs FTH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.