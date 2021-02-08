CAT Vs FTH Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

The Catalunya Tigers (CAT) and Fateh (FTH) will collide in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 8 at 2:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our CAT vs FTH Dream11 prediction, probable CAT vs FTH playing 11 and CAT vs FTH Dream11 team.

CAT vs FTH Dream11 prediction: CAT vs FTH Dream11 preview

The upcoming ECS T10 Barcelona match is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast of. The Catalunya Tigers will enter the game with Muhammad Armghan Khan being their best batsman and Muhammad Kashif leading the bowling attack. Fateh, on the other hand, also boast of an impressive line-up with Bhawandeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely and Gurvinder Singh-1 expected to shine.

CAT vs FTH live: CAT vs FTH Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, February 8, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM local time, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona, Spain

CAT vs FTH Dream11 prediction: CAT vs FTH Dream11 team, squad list

CAT vs FTH Dream11 prediction: Catalunya Tigers squad

Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Jamshad Afzal, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Zulqarnain Haider, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar, Ghulam Dastgeer, Syed Sherazi, Razaqat Al, Aatif Nadeem, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Asad Ali

CAT vs FTH Dream11 prediction: Fateh squad

Hargurjit Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Ali Rafiq, Rajiv Singh, Tajinder Singh, Happy Singh, Gurvinder Singh-1, Randip Singh Daid, Manvir Singh, Amanbir Singh Sran, Davinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Harjinder Singh, Mirza Baig, Yadwinder Sandhu, Gurchahat Singh, Naghman Hussain, Jagroop Singh

CAT vs FTH Dream11 prediction: CAT vs FTH Dream11 team, top picks

Catalunya Tigers: Muhammad Armghan Khan, Umair Aftab, Muhammad Kashif

Fateh: Bhawandeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Gurvinder Singh-1

CAT vs FTH Dream11 prediction: CAT vs FTH Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Hargurjit Singh

Batsmen: Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Mustansar Iqbal

All-Rounders: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Umair Aftab, Yasir Ali

Bowlers: Gurvinder Singh-1, Muhammad Kashif, Syed Sherazi

CAT vs FTH live: CAT vs FTH match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Catalunya Tigers will come out on top in this contest.

In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.

This is our *planned* schedule for the first six months of 2021 🏏1000 Live & Exclusive Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick+ @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8M3fCYqel2 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 23, 2020

Note: The CAT vs FTH match prediction and CAT vs FTH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis.

Image Source: European Cricket/ Twitter

