CAT Vs GRA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Catalunya Tigers are all set to face Gracia in Match 103 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The CAT vs GRA match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Monday, March 8, 2021. Here is our CAT vs GRA Dream11 prediction, CAT vs GRA Dream11 team and CAT vs GRA playing 11. The CAT vs GRA live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Has EPIC Commentary Advice For Harsha Bhogle After England Tests: WATCH

CAT vs GRA Dream11 prediction: CAT vs GRA match preview

Catalunya Tigers have had a brilliant ECS tournament so far and will be looking to confirm their semi-final spot in the competition by winning the match versus Gracia. They have won six of their eight matches and are at the top of the ECS Group A points table. For Gracia, this is the second of the three matches which they will be playing today. If they win all their three matches they are likely to move to the top spot and so they will definitely look to put up a good show. This match is a virtual semi-final contest so fans could be in for a great contest between bat and ball.

Also Read: Here's What Will Happen If The World Test Championship Final Between Ind-NZ Ends In A Draw

CAT vs GRA live prediction: Squad details for CAT vs GRA Dream11 team

CAT: Aatif Nadeem, Aqsam Muhammad, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Ilyas, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ashraf, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Syed Khawar, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Umai Aftab, Yasir Ali, Zulqar Haider, Shahzaib Akram (WK), Syed Sherazi and Tahir Ilyas

Also Read: They Misread Conditions': Nasser Hussain Says England Were Completely Outplayed By India

GRA: Kuldeep Lal (C), Gurwinder Bajwa, Mukhtiar Singh, Mayank Dayal (WK), Bikramjit Singh (WK), Harkamal Singh, Prabal Singh, Varinder Singh, Amarpreet Singh, Saad Salahuddin (WK), Harpreet Singh, Abhishek Khullar (WK), Vijay Kumar, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Paramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Ali Azam, Aditya Thakur, Karandeep Singh, Amol Rathod and Manish Kumar Tokhi.

Also Read: Shastri Exudes Pride In India's Fiery Victories Led By Young Guns, Awaits Jadeja's Return

CAT vs GRA match prediction: Top picks for CAT vs GRA playing 11

Kuldeep Lal

Trilochan Singh

Yasir Ali

Mustansar Iqbal

CAT vs GRA Dream11 live: CAT vs GRA Dream11 team



CAT vs GRA live: CAT vs GRA match prediction

As per our CAT vs GRA Dream11 prediction, CAT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CAT vs GRA match prediction and CAT vs GRA playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CAT vs GRA Dream11 team and CAT vs GRA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.