CAT Vs GRA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Catalunya Tigers will take on Gracia in the 23rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 12 at 5:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our CAT vs GRA Dream11 prediction, probable CAT vs GRA playing 11 and CAT vs GRA Dream11 team.

Also Read: IPL Auction: Sreesanth Removed, Nayan Doshi To Become The Oldest To Go Under The Hammer

CAT vs GRA Dream11 prediction: CAT vs GRA Dream11 preview

This is the second match of the day for Tigers and they will look to end the day with a win and also climb up the points table. The Tigers did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost their opening match to Bengali CC before seeing their second match washed out due to rain.

For Gracia as well, the tournament began with their opening match being washed out due to rain and their second match ended in a tie resulting in the match being decided on Golden Ball rule. Gracia CC came out second best in that contest. The team, came back stronger though and won the third match by 15 runs to open their account in the competition. Both teams will go into the game wanting to win in the early days of the tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2021 To Have VIVO Return As Title Sponsor, Fans React With Surprise

CAT vs GRA Dream11 prediction: Squad details for CAT vs GRA Dream11 team

Tigers: Jamshad Afzal (WK), Ghulam Sarwar (C), Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif, M Khan, S Khawar, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Ilyas, K Sahi, A Nadeem.

GRA: Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal (wk), Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (c), Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Bikramjit Singh, Saad Salahuddin, Aditya Thakur, Varinder Singh, Prabal Singh, Amol Rathod, Amarpreet Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ali Azam, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Sodhi, Vicky Sondhi, Tinku Manoj Kumar.

Also Read: Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of Chennai Test, Joe Root Confirms Stuart Broad As Replacement

CAT vs GRA Dream11 prediction: CAT vs GRA Dream11 top picks

Kuldeep Lal

Yasir Ali-I

Vicky Sondhi

Tirlochan Singh

Also Read: Axar Patel Set To Make Debut In 2nd Test, Fans Question Absence Of Kuldeep Yadav: WATCH

CAT vs GRA live: CAT vs GRA Dream11 team

CAT vs GRA live: CAT vs GRA match prediction

As per our prediction, GRA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CAT vs GRA match prediction and CAT vs GRA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CAT vs GRA Dream11 team and XI-S vs MIB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.