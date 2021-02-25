CAT Vs MIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Details

Catalunya Tigers will face Men in Blue in Match 67 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The CAT vs MIB match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Here is our CAT vs MIB Dream11 prediction, CAT vs MIB Dream11 team and CAT vs MIB playing 11. The CAT vs MIB live streaming will take place on FanCode.

CAT vs MIB Dream11 prediction: CAT vs MIB match preview

Catalunya Tigers are in red hot form ever since their defeat to Bengali CC in their first match of the competition. SInce then, CAT have won four matches, while one match was washed out. They currently lead the Group A points table with nine points from six games. They are certain to qualify for the knockout stage if they win one of their two remaining group stage matches.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will be playing their second match of the day and have a mountain to climb if they want to keep themselves in gunt for a place in the knockout stage. Out of the 7 matches so far, MIB have won four and lost twice, while one fixture was washed out. They are currently third on the points table with nine points and a negative net run rate of -0.330. In order to qualify for the next round, they need to win the match and hope both Gracia and Catalunya Tigers lose their respective last group stage fixtures.

CAT vs MIB live prediction: Squad details for CAT vs MIB Dream11 team

CAT: Ghulam Sarwar, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Shahzaib Akram, Razaqat Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Saqib Latif, Syed Sherazi, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Kashif, Aatif Nadeem, Aqsam Muhammad, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Tahir Ilyas, Jamshad Afzal, Asad Ali, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Ashraf.

MIB:Souvik Sengupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harpreet Singh, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Prasanna Jathan, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Sunil Jangir, Naresh Kumar, Paramjot Randhawa, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Siddhartha Tewari, Harihar Sridhar.

CAT vs MIB match prediction: CAT vs MIB Dream11 top picks

Yasir Ali

Razaqat Ali

Shankar Kaligatla

Abhishek Borikar

CAT vs MIB Dream11 live: CAT vs MIB Dream11 team

CAT vs MIB live: CAT vs MIB match prediction

As per our prediction, CAT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CAT vs MIB match prediction and CAT vs MIB playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CAT vs MIB Dream11 team and CAT vs MIB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

