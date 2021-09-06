'Catch Drop, Match Drop': Netizens React As Siraj Drops Easy Catch Of Haseeb Hameed

Mohammed Siraj on Monday dropped an important catch of England opener Haseeb Hameed, who was batting at 56 at the moment. As Hameed tried to hit a powerful shot against the turn off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling, Siraj dropped a sitter while fielding at mid-on. The ball sailed straight to Siraj at mid-on, but the Indian bowler couldn't hang on to it and dropped it, giving Hameed a sigh of relief. Siraj not only dropped the catch, but he also injured himself in the process, necessitating the intervention of a Team India physiotherapist.

Netizens are dissatisfied with Siraj's performance on the pitch and have taken to social media to criticise him. One person chastised Mohammed Siraj for the drop catch, writing, "I think Mohammed Siraj was celebrating even before he caught the ball." Some internet users, on the other hand, came out in favour of Siraj and expressed concern over the injury he sustained while attempting to catch the ball.

There's no frame of the Lord's victory celebration that can be thought of without Mohammed Siraj.

Not too many days later, that dropped catch of Haseeb Hameed might come back to haunt him and his team.

Oh sport, why so cruel? #ENGvsIND — Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) September 6, 2021

*Siraj drops an easy catch*

Virat Kohli: pic.twitter.com/OC77GNXzTb — Ketan | کیتن (@Badka_Bokrait) September 6, 2021

Siraj dropped a catch of Hameed.



Fan's Reaction 💪 pic.twitter.com/WfWuOw1ULY — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@kingashu_786) September 6, 2021

#TeamIndia dropped two important catches in Lord's. First by Rohit and then Kohli even then we won that match. These things happen in the match. No one wants to drop a catch intentionally. I just hope Siraj is fine & He can bowl beautifully by forgetting that incident.#ENGvIND — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar4800) September 6, 2021

Something very Watership Down about watching Siraj bounce Hameed #EngvInd — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) September 6, 2021

India vs England 4th Test

Hameed is still batting in the middle with England skipper Joe Root, who joined him a few minutes before the lunch break was announced as Team India effected an amazing run-out of Dawid Malan. England is trailing by 237 runs at lunch with 63 overs still remaining in the game. India needs eight more wickets to turn the game in the favour. Earlier in the day, England opener Rory Burns scored a brilliant half-century to help his team near the target set by India on Day 4.

India had set a target of 368 runs following some superb batting performances in the second innings of the game, where the Kohli-led side scored a whopping 466 runs. Rohit Sharma scored an amazing century followed by a half-century each from Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, and Shardul Thakur. Kohli and KL Rahul also chipped in with 40 odd runs. The lower order also performed for India, scoring around 50 runs between them before they were bowled out by England bowlers on Sunday.

Image: AP/PTI