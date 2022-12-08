Catch Taken, Teeth Lost: Watch Chamika Karunaratne's Valiant Yet Painful Effort In LPL

Sri Lanka's star cricketer Chamika Karunaratne lost multiple front teeth while taking a catch in the ongoing Lanka Premier League in Hambantota. Karunaratne badly injured himself after the ball hit him in the face while he was attempting to take the catch in LPL 2022 on Wednesday. Soon after he suffered the brutal injury, the 26-year-old was taken off the field and sent to the hospital for surgery. Karunaratne is expected to return to the field in the later stage of the tournament.

The incident occurred during a match between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons in the ongoing Lanka Premier League. Nuwanidu Fernando was at the crease as he attempted to drive a wide-length ball over the cover off Carlos Brathwaite's bowling. However, Fernando mistimed the shot and hit the ball straight in the air. Karunaratne, who is part of the Kandy Falcons squad, took the catch while running behind from point in the 4th over of the first innings.

The ball hit Karunaratne on the face following which he started bleeding. Despite being in severe pain, the Sri Lanka international held on to the catch before passing it on to his teammate. He was immediately taken off the field by the team doctor and was later sent to the hospital for surgery. It is believed that Karunaratne lost multiple front teeth after the ball landed directly on his face. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media.

Gladiators vs Falcons

As far as the match is concerned, Galle Gladiators won the toss and elected to bat first at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. Batting first, the Gladiators scored 121/8 in 20 overs courtesy of a 40-run knock from Movin Subasingha and 34 runs from Imad Wasim. Carlos Brathwaite was the pick of the bowlers for Kandy Falcons as he registered a four-wicket haul in the game.

The Falcons then chased down the target in 15 overs thanks to some impactful knocks from Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher, and Kamindu Mendis, who was the top run-scorer for his side with 44 off 34 balls. The Falcons won the match by 5 wickets with 30 balls remaining.

Image: Twitter