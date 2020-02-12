CAU Vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Match Details

Cricket Australia XI take on England Lions in the 3rd match of a three-match series on Thursday. The game is set to be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. The game commences at 9:30 AM (IST). Keep reading for CAU vs EN-A Dream11 preview, CAU vs EN-A Dream11 predictions and other match details.

🗣️ @DanielLawrenc28 reflects on his Man of the Match performance for England Lions 👏



Read More ⤵️⤵️⤵️ — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) February 4, 2020



Also Read | Sydney Cricket Ground To Host Bushfire Relief Match Featuring Lara, Yuvraj Singh

CAU vs EN-A Dream11 Preview

England Lions have already won the series with two victories over Cricket Australia XI. Dan Lawrence carried his side with an all-round performance to help England Lions beat Cricket Australia XI at Metricon Stadium. Essex’s Lawrence bagged four wickets, which included three in four balls, as CA XI were knocked out for 179. Take a closer look at the CAU vs EN-A Dream11 predictions.

35 runs and 4 wickets from 10 overs with an economy of 2.80 🤟



A man of the match performance from @DanielLawrenc28 leads England Lions to a 2-0 series lead over Cricket Australia XI 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/Uvxm5jS6a5 — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) February 4, 2020

Also Read | Skippers Kane & Kohli's Moment On The Boundary Lines Defines The Spirit Of Cricket

CAU vs EN-A Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper

J Bracey

Batsmen

S Hain

L Evans

M Bryant

All-rounder

C Overton

D Lawrence

Bowlers

M Crane

J Prestwidge

W Sutherland

M Kuhnemann

X Crone

Also Read | Herschelle Gibbs Picks This Indian Cricketer To Be The All-time Best In The Business

CAU vs EN-A Dream11 Predicted XIs

CAU: Max Bryant, Caleb Jewell, Jake Lehmann, Bradley Hope, Jaron Morgan, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Jack Prestwidge, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry.

Also Read | BCCI Announces RP Singh As Third Member Of Cricket Advisory Committee

EN-A: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Bracey, Sam Hain, Tom Abell, Laurie Evans, Daniel Lawrence, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Mason Crane, Richard Gleeson.

Also Read | KL Rahul's Elegant Switch-hit Goes The Distance As He Powers India To A Huge Total