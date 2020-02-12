The Debate
CAU Vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Match Details

Cricket News

The game commences at 9:30 AM (IST). Read more for CAU vs EN-A Dream11 preview and CAU vs EN-A Dream11 predictions. Read more for detailed information.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
cau vs en-a dream11

Cricket Australia XI take on England Lions in the 3rd match of a three-match series on Thursday. The game is set to be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. The game commences at 9:30 AM (IST). Keep reading for CAU vs EN-A Dream11 preview, CAU vs EN-A Dream11 predictions and other match details.


CAU vs EN-A Dream11 Preview

England Lions have already won the series with two victories over Cricket Australia XI. Dan Lawrence carried his side with an all-round performance to help England Lions beat Cricket Australia XI at Metricon Stadium. Essex’s Lawrence bagged four wickets, which included three in four balls, as CA XI were knocked out for 179. Take a closer look at the CAU vs EN-A Dream11 predictions.

CAU vs EN-A Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper
J Bracey 

Batsmen 

S Hain
L Evans 
M Bryant 

All-rounder 

C Overton 
D Lawrence 

Bowlers

M Crane 
J Prestwidge 
W Sutherland
M Kuhnemann
X Crone

CAU vs EN-A Dream11 Predicted XIs

CAU: Max Bryant, Caleb Jewell, Jake Lehmann, Bradley Hope, Jaron Morgan, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Jack Prestwidge, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry.

EN-A: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Bracey, Sam Hain, Tom Abell, Laurie Evans, Daniel Lawrence, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Mason Crane, Richard Gleeson.

 

Published:
