CC Vs CP Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Fantasy Picks For Spice Isle T10 2021

Clove Challengers are set to collide with Cinnamon Pacers in the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 9. Here is our CC vs CP Dream11 prediction, CC vs CP Dream11 team, CC vs CP scorecard and CC vs CP opener.

Clove Challengers will no longer be in contention for a place in the knockout stage and are currently lying at the bottom of the points table. They have won just three of their eight matches and will play their remaining matches for pride. They lost to the Nutmeg Warriors by nine wickets in their last match. Cinnamon Pacers on the other hand are just two points from the top spot and will be favourites to win the match. They will head into today's match on the back of a 32-run win over the Ginger Generals in the previous match.

There will be intermittent cloud cover with no rain expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 9 km/h with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no rain coming down during the match, both teams are likely to play the full quota of overs, making the CC vs CP Dream11 prediction a tough one.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

Cinnamon Pacers will be looking forward to Alick Athanaze and M Narine doing well in this match just like the last match. The team will want them to perform and win the match for them to climb up the points table. Clove Challengers, on the other hand, will want Darron Nedd and Teddy Bishop to do well with bat and ball in this match. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

As per our CC vs CP Dream11 prediction, CP will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CC vs CP player record and as a result, the CC vs CP best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CC vs CP Dream11 team and CC vs CP prediction does not guarantee positive results.

