CC Vs CP Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For Spice Isle T10 2021

Cinnamon Pacers will take on Clove Challengers in the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST on Friday, June 4. Here is our CC vs CP Dream11 prediction, CC vs CP Dream11 team, CC vs CP best team and CC vs CP player record.

CC vs CP match preview

The Clove Challengers have played four games in the Spice Isle T10 so far, in which they have won two and lost two so far. Both of their losses have been by pretty big margins against Saffron Strikers and Bay Leaf Blasters as they were unable to defend scores of 56 and 80. Meanwhile, the Clove Challengers' two wins came while chasing and were last-ball finishes.



Coming to Cinnamon Pacers, the team did not have a great start to their campaign losing their opening fixture against the Nutmeg Warriors. However, following the loss, the team has gone onto win three matches in a row courtesy of which they presently occupy the top spot in the standings. The Cinnamon Pacers will start as favorites today but expect Clove Challengers to provide fightback in the contest.

CC vs CP weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover with no chance of the rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 24 km/h with temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the CC vs CP Dream11 prediction a tough one.

CC vs CP pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

CC vs CP player record

Cinnamon Pacers will be looking forward to Alick Athanaze and Kenroy Peters doing well in the upcoming match. The team will want them to perform really well in the upcoming match and help retain the top spot on the points table. Clove Challengers on the other hand will want Darron Nedd and Denroy Charles to do well with bat and ball in this match. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

CC vs CP Dream11 team

CC vs CP Dream11 prediction

As per our CC vs CP Dream11 prediction, CP will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CC vs CP player record and as a result, the CC vs CP best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CC vs CP Dream11 team and CC vs CP prediction does not guarantee positive results.

