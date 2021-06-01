CC Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Spice Isle T10 2021 Preview

The Clove Challengers will take on the Ginger Generals in the 5th match of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time) from the National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada on June 1, 2021. Here is our CC vs GG Dream11 prediction, team and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: CC vs GG preview

Having played one game each, both, the Clove Challengers and the Ginger Generals will be looking for wins in their second game on Tuesday. The Generals will come into this game having won a 16-run victory over the Bay Leaf Blasters in their first game. In second place on the table currently, the team will be hoping to get on a winning streak in this game. Meanwhile, having suffered a massive 9-wicket loss to the Saffron Strikers in their opening match, the Clove Challengers will hope to finally get some points on the table after this game.

CC vs GG: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly one in the last few years. With an average first innings score of around 100 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 64% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

CC vs GG Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

CC: Melvin Gordon, Teddy Bishop, Denroy Charles, Cyprian Forsyth, Kimo Peters, Darron Nedd, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Jamie Buddy, Deyna George, Jeron Noel

GG: Keone George, Anil Matthew, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel, Mc Donald Daniel, Larry Edwards, Andrew Sheon, Charles Reynold, Fraser Michael, Redhead Nicklaus, Nelon Pascal

CC vs GG best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Benjamin Wavel, Roland Cato

Vice-Captain – Cyprian Forsyth, Keone George

Benjamin Wavel and Cyprian Forsyth will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

CC vs GG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Teddy Bishop

Batsmen – Benjamin Wavel, Roland Cato, Cyprian Forsyth, Keone George

All-Rounders – Mc Donald Daniel, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd

Bowlers – Redhead Nicklaus, Nelon Pascal, Jamie Buddy

CC vs GG Dream11 Prediction

According to our CC vs GG Dream11 prediction, the Ginger Generals are likely to edge past the Challengers and win this match.

Note: The CC vs GG player record and as a result, the CC vs GG best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CC vs GG Dream11 team and CC vs GG prediction do not guarantee positive results.

