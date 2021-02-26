CC Vs HL Dream11 Prediction, Team, South African T20 Challenge Live Stream Details

The Cape Cobras will face the Highveld Lions in the 14th match of the South African T20 Challenge 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa on February 26, 2021. Here is our CC vs HL Dream11 prediction, CC vs HL Dream11 team and CC vs HL Dream11 top picks.

CC vs HL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The penultimate match of the South Africa T20 Challenge will see an exciting clash between the Highveld Lions and the Cape Cobras. With 17 points and a net run rate of 0.935, the Dolphins are more or less the team of choice for a direct spot in the final. Next in line, with 12 points and an NRR of 0.007 are the Highveld Lions, who are sure to make the playoffs even with a loss in this game. However, in order for the Cape Cobras to qualify, the Cobras — currently in 5th place with eight points — will not just have to win this encounter with a bonus point, but also hope that the Titans do not win their remaining match. If they lose, the Lions' playoff match will be opposite either the Warriors or the Titans.

CC vs HL live streaming details

The Cobras vs Lions live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. The Cobras vs Lions live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the CC vs HL live scores, one can visit the social media pages of Cricket South Africa as well as the participating teams.

CC vs HL playing 11 (probable)

Cape Cobras - Calvin Savage, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, Zubair Hamza, Christiaan Jonker, Jason Smith, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki

Highveld Lions - Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Sisanda Magala, Delano Potgieter, Dwaine Pretorius, Aaron Phangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks.

CC vs HL Key Players

Cape Cobras - Calvin Savage, Zubair Hamza, George Linde

Highveld Lions - Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada

CC vs HL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen, Zubair Hamza, Christiaan Jonker, Temba Bavuma

Allrounders: Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Calvin Savage

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala

CC vs HL match prediction

According to our CC vs HL match prediction, the Highveld Lions will win this match.

Note: The CC vs HL Dream11 prediction and CC vs HL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CC vs HL Dream11 team and CC vs HL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Lions Cricket SA Twitter

