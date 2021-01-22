CC Vs HL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Match Preview

The Cape Cobras will take on the Lions in the league match of the Momentum One Day Cup tournament. The CC vs HL match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The CC vs HL live match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST on Friday, January 22. Here, we take a look at CC vs HL live scores, CC vs HL match prediction and CC vs HL playing 11.

CC vs HL Dream11 prediction: CC vs HL live match preview

This is the first match for both teams in Group B and they will be eager to make a winning start to their campaign. Cobras did not have a great season last time around as they finished at the bottom of the points table but this is a completely new season and they will be eager to do well this time around and qualify for the knockout stage.

In Case You Missed It ðŸš¨



The @Imperial_Logist Lions have named their 2021 Momentum One Day Cup Squad for their Pool B fixtures starting this week.



Comment with ðŸ”¥ if you believe it’s a winning squad.#LionsCharge#MODC pic.twitter.com/Rfs7ehbc7Y — Imperial Lions (@LionsCricketSA) January 18, 2021

Lions had a great last season where they finished second in the competition and this time around as well they will look to repeat the same kind of performance like they did last season. This match should be a fascinating contest as fans could witness a great contest between bat and ball.

CC vs HL Dream11 prediction: Probable CC vs HL playing 11

CC: Kyle Verreynne, Pieter Malan, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack, Jason Smith, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch, Jonathan Bird.

HL: Ryan Rickelton, Aaron Phangiso, Sisanda Magala, Reeza Hendricks, Wesley Marshall, Dominic Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Nicky van den Bergh, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin.

CC vs HL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CC vs HL Dream11 team

Zubayr Hamza

Pieter Malan

Aaron Phangiso

Reeza Hendricks

CC vs HL match prediction: CC vs HL Dream11 team

CC vs HL live: CC vs HL match prediction

As per our CC vs HL Dream11 prediction, HL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CC vs HL Dream11 prediction, top picks and CC vs HL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CC vs HL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cobras Cricket / Twitter

