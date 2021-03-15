CC Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Live

Quick links:
Cape Cobras and Knights will battle it out in an upcoming fixture of the 4-Day Franchise Series from Tuesday, March 16 at Newlands, Cape Town. The match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our CC vs KTS match prediction, top picks for CC vs KTS playing 11 and the CC vs KTS Dream11 team.
Both the participating teams have had a contrasting campaign so far in the tournament. Knights have fared significantly better in the domestic tournament and they are also the table toppers in Pool A. After having played six matches so far, they have three wins to their name and they have established themselves as the team to beat this season. The Cape Cobras on the other hand have had an underwhelming run this year. They are placed in Pool B and are yet to register their maiden win in the competition. They have faced two losses so far, whereas they have also managed to secure four draws. It becomes essential for them to come up with a stronger performance as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table.
CC: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Isma-eel Gafieldien, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Nandre Burger, Tshepo Moreki, Ziyaad Abrahams, Akhona Mnyaka, Aviwe Mgijima, Corbin Bosch, Jason Smith
KTS: Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Pite van Biljon (wk/C), Grant Mokoena, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Mbulelo Budaza, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Kleinveldt, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Alfred Mothoa, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman, Duan Jansen
Wicketkeepers: P Malan, K Verreynne
Batsmen: R Tonder (C), F Behardien, P Biljon, T Zorzi
All-rounders: M Pretorius, G Linde (VC)
Bowlers: S Berg, P Kruger, C Bosch
As per our CC vs KTS Dream11 prediction, Knights will be the favourites to win the match.
