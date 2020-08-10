CC Vs SK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Tanzania APL T20 League Live Game Info

Chui Challengers will be up against Simba Kings in the upcoming clash of Tanzania APL T20 league at DAR GYM. Simba Kings are currently 3rd on the points table with two points to their name. As for Chui Challengers, they are in the top spot of the points table. Both the sides are equally matched on the paper. Viewers can expect an interesting clash between the two teams.

The CC vs SK matchup will commence on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the CC vs SK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our CC vs SK Dream11 prediction, CC vs SK Dream11 top picks and the CC vs SK Dream11 team.

CC vs SK Dream11 prediction: CC vs SK Dream11 team

CC vs SK live: CC vs SK top picks

Khalil Rehemtullah (Captain) Harsh Ramaiya (Vice-captain) Laksh Snehal Vipul Pindoria Jatin Prajapati Benson Myankini

CC vs SK live: Squads for the CC vs SK Dream11 team

CC vs SK Dream11 team: Chui Challengers (CC) squad

Abdullah Jabiri, Ejaz Aziz, Johnson Nyambo, Kibwana Salum, Kishen Kamania, Nandakishan Pottachira, Jitin Pratap-Singh, Kartik Syal, Khalil Rehemtullah, Riziki Kizito, Suraj Pala, Harsh Ramaiya, Jayantilal Pindoria, Laksh Snehal, Rijali Fentu

CC vs SK Dream11 team: Simba Kings (SK) squad

Hamisi Lyimo, Stewart Kaduma, Issa Kikasi, Ivan Ismail, Karim Kiseto, Salmini Yusuph, Mohammad Ali, Mukul Kumar, Muzamil Hussain, Zafar Khan, Gokul Das, Vipul Pindoria, Jatin Prajapati, Benson Myankini, Mohammed Yunus

CC vs SK live: Probable CC vs SK playing11s

Chui Challengers : Abdullah Jabiri (WK), Kishen Kamania, Suraj Pala, Jitin Pratap-Singh, Jayantilal Pindoria, Rijali Fentu, Ejaz Aziz, Johnson Nyambo, Khalil Rehemtullah, Harsh Ramaiya, Laksh Snehal

: Abdullah Jabiri (WK), Kishen Kamania, Suraj Pala, Jitin Pratap-Singh, Jayantilal Pindoria, Rijali Fentu, Ejaz Aziz, Johnson Nyambo, Khalil Rehemtullah, Harsh Ramaiya, Laksh Snehal Simba Kings: Stewart Kaduma (WK), Ivan Ismail, Issa Kikasi, Salmini Yusuph, Zafar Khan, Muzamil Hussain, Mohammad Ali, Gokul Das, Vipul Pindoria, Jatin Prajapati, Benson Myankini

CC vs SK Dream11 prediction

Our CC vs SK Dream11 prediction is that Chui Challengers will win this game.

Note: The CC vs SK Dream11 prediction and CC vs SK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CC vs SK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)