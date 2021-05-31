CC Vs SS Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Spice Isle T10 2021 Preview

The Clove Challengers will take on the Saffron Strikers in the 3rd match of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada on May 31, 2021. Here is our CC vs SS Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Spice Isle League T10: CC vs SS preview

The last match on Day of the Dream11 Spice Isle League T10 2021, will see the Clove Challengers go up against the Saffron Strikers. With all six teams in the series - the Cinnamon Pacers, Nutmeg Warriors, Clove Challengers, Saffron Strikers, Bay Leaf Blasters and the Ginger Generals - playing games on Day 1, each side will hope to get their campaigns off to winning starts. With the top four teams after group stage games going into a playoff - the final match of the tournament will take place on June 11.

CC vs SS: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly one in the last few years. With an average first innings score of round 100 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the match. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 65% humidity and 25% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

CC vs SS Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

CC: Cyprian Forsyth (C), Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Denroy Charles, Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Bronson Johnson, Angel Johnson, Cliffon Mark, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas

SS: Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip.

CC vs SS best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Ryan John, Ray Charles

Vice-Captain – Shermon Lewis, Cyprian Forsyth

Ryan John and Shermon Lewis will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

CC vs SS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lendon Lawrence

Batsmen – Ray Charles, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Cyprian Forsyth, Melvin Gordon

All-Rounders – Denroy Charles, Ryan John, Kem Charles

Bowlers – Shermon Lewis, Deyna George, Jeron Noel

CC vs SS Dream11 Prediction

According to our CC vs SS Dream11 prediction, the Clove Challengers are likely to edge past the Strikers and win this match.

Note: The CC vs SS player record and as a result, the CC vs SS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CC vs SS Dream11 team and CC vs SS prediction do not guarantee positive results.

