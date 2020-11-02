Home
CC Vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CSA 4-day Franchise Series game Preview

Cape Cobras are set to face Titans in the CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 on Monday, November 2. Here is the CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction.

Written By Suraj Alva
Last Updated:
CC vs TIT dream11 prediction

Cape Cobras are set to face Titans in the CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020  on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our CC vs TIT match prediction, probable CC vs TIT playing 11s and the CC vs TIT Dream11 team.

Also Read: 'We Need To Change Our Core Group,' Says MS Dhoni After Chennai's Poor IPL Campaign

CC vs TIT live: CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction and preview 

This is the second match of the day when the domestic cricket season in South Africa gets underway. Ahead of the clash, here is a look at how both teams did last season. For CC, the last season wasn't great as failed to win a single match. Out of the eight matches, the team could only manage six draws and lost two of their fixtures to finish at the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, the Titans missed out on the title by just nine points. as they finished the season being second on the points table with two wins, five draws, and a loss in eight matches when the season was suspended because of the pandemic. Titans will aim to replicate that same performance and go onto win the title this season.

Also Read: 'Mahi Magic Will Continue': Fans Rejoice As Dhoni Affirms To Play For Chennai In IPL 2021

CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CC vs TIT Dream11 team

CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction: CC squad for CC vs TIT Dream11 team

Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza (c), Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, George Linde, Calvin Savage, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack, Ziyaad Abrahams, Tshepo Moreki, Akhona Mnyaka, Onke Nyaku, Jonathan Bird, Isma-eel Gafieldien

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Set To Return To Field As Kandy Ropes In The Indian All-rounder For LPL 2020

CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction: TIT squad for CC vs TIT Dream11 team

Grant Thomson (Captain), Neil Brand, Okule Cele, Junior Dala, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Diego Rosier, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Netizens Opine Chennai Would Qualify Had Ruturaj Gaikwad Been Brought In Early

CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CC vs TIT Dream11 team

  • Grant Thomson

  • George Linde

  • Heinrich Klaasen

  • Kyle Verreyne

CC vs TIT match prediction: CC vs TIT Dream11 team

CC vs TIT live: CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction

As per our CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction, TIT will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction, top picks and CC vs TIT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CC vs TIT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: The Titans / Twitter

 

First Published:
