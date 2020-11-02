CC Vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CSA 4-day Franchise Series game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Cape Cobras are set to face Titans in the CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our CC vs TIT match prediction, probable CC vs TIT playing 11s and the CC vs TIT Dream11 team.
This is the second match of the day when the domestic cricket season in South Africa gets underway. Ahead of the clash, here is a look at how both teams did last season. For CC, the last season wasn't great as failed to win a single match. Out of the eight matches, the team could only manage six draws and lost two of their fixtures to finish at the bottom of the points table.
Then vs. Now— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 1, 2020
🔥Who: Pieter Malan and Dean Elgar
📍Venue: Newlands
4 Jan 2020 👉 Opening the batting together against England
2 Nov 2020 👉 Going head to head in Round 1⃣ of the #4DaySeries when @CobrasCricket host @Titans_Cricket #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/HQuUAvT8F1
Meanwhile, the Titans missed out on the title by just nine points. as they finished the season being second on the points table with two wins, five draws, and a loss in eight matches when the season was suspended because of the pandemic. Titans will aim to replicate that same performance and go onto win the title this season.
Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza (c), Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, George Linde, Calvin Savage, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack, Ziyaad Abrahams, Tshepo Moreki, Akhona Mnyaka, Onke Nyaku, Jonathan Bird, Isma-eel Gafieldien
Grant Thomson (Captain), Neil Brand, Okule Cele, Junior Dala, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Diego Rosier, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams.
Grant Thomson
George Linde
Heinrich Klaasen
Kyle Verreyne
As per our CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction, TIT will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction, top picks and CC vs TIT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CC vs TIT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
