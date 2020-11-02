CC Vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CSA 4-day Franchise Series game Preview

Cape Cobras are set to face Titans in the CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2020 on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our CC vs TIT match prediction, probable CC vs TIT playing 11s and the CC vs TIT Dream11 team.

Also Read: 'We Need To Change Our Core Group,' Says MS Dhoni After Chennai's Poor IPL Campaign

CC vs TIT live: CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second match of the day when the domestic cricket season in South Africa gets underway. Ahead of the clash, here is a look at how both teams did last season. For CC, the last season wasn't great as failed to win a single match. Out of the eight matches, the team could only manage six draws and lost two of their fixtures to finish at the bottom of the points table.

Then vs. Now



🔥Who: Pieter Malan and Dean Elgar

📍Venue: Newlands



4 Jan 2020 👉 Opening the batting together against England



2 Nov 2020 👉 Going head to head in Round 1⃣ of the #4DaySeries when @CobrasCricket host @Titans_Cricket #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/HQuUAvT8F1 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the Titans missed out on the title by just nine points. as they finished the season being second on the points table with two wins, five draws, and a loss in eight matches when the season was suspended because of the pandemic. Titans will aim to replicate that same performance and go onto win the title this season.

Also Read: 'Mahi Magic Will Continue': Fans Rejoice As Dhoni Affirms To Play For Chennai In IPL 2021

CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CC vs TIT Dream11 team

CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction: CC squad for CC vs TIT Dream11 team

Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza (c), Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, George Linde, Calvin Savage, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack, Ziyaad Abrahams, Tshepo Moreki, Akhona Mnyaka, Onke Nyaku, Jonathan Bird, Isma-eel Gafieldien

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Set To Return To Field As Kandy Ropes In The Indian All-rounder For LPL 2020

CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction: TIT squad for CC vs TIT Dream11 team

Grant Thomson (Captain), Neil Brand, Okule Cele, Junior Dala, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Diego Rosier, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Netizens Opine Chennai Would Qualify Had Ruturaj Gaikwad Been Brought In Early

CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CC vs TIT Dream11 team

Grant Thomson

George Linde

Heinrich Klaasen

Kyle Verreyne

CC vs TIT match prediction: CC vs TIT Dream11 team

CC vs TIT live: CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction

As per our CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction, TIT will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CC vs TIT Dream11 prediction, top picks and CC vs TIT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CC vs TIT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: The Titans / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.