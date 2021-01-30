CC Vs WAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview

The Cape Cobras will take on the Warriors in the final league match of the Momentum One Day Cup tournament. The CC vs WAR match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The CC vs WAR live match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST on Saturday, January 30. Here, we take a look at CC vs WAR live scores, CC vs WAR match prediction and CC vs WAR playing 11.

Also Read: BCCI To Organise Vijay Hazare Trophy & Women's One-Dayers; No Confirmation On Ranji Trophy

CC vs WAR Dream11 prediction: CC vs WAR live match preview

This is a knockout match for both sides as the winner will advance to the semi-final of the competition. Currently, both teams are locked at 5 points apiece after 3 matches with an equal number of wins and losses. The Cape Cobras created a major upset in the tournament by beating the table-toppers Lions in their previous match.

Gun Performances today from Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras duo Onke Nyaku and Janneman MalanðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ #GunPerformance pic.twitter.com/WOAUx6NDEZ — COBRAS CRICKET (@CobrasCricket) January 29, 2021

Batting first, the Cobras had posted 284 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Janneman Malan was the top scorer for the side with 95 runs from 97 balls. In reply, the Lions were bowled out after scoring 208 runs in 45.4 overs. Onke Nyaku was the pick of the bowlers for CC, taking 4 wickets for 29 runs in his 10-over spell.

The Warriors, on the other hand, lost to the Lions by 6 wickets in their previous match. When these teams faced each other the last time around it was the Warriors who registered an impressive 81-run win over the Cobras.

Also Read: Power-hitter Evin Lewis Finishes Off In Style, Clobbers Muktar Ali For 33 Runs In An Over

CC vs WAR Dream11 prediction: Probable CC vs WAR playing 11

WAR: Mathew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Marais (c), JJ Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile, Ayabulela Gqamane,Stefan Tait, Glenton Stuurman, Rudi Second, Wihan Lubbe, Mathiwekhaya Nabe.

CC: Christiaan Jonker, Jean du Plessis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack, Jason Smith, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch, Siyabonga Mahima, Janneman Malan.

Also Read: 'Jonny Bairstow To Join England For 3rd & 4th Test Matches Against India', States ECB

CC vs WAR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CC vs WAR Dream11 team

J. Smuts

O. Nyaku

Janneman Malan

Wihan Lubbe

Also Read: Marnus Labuschagne Backed For IPL 2021 Contract After Entertaining 3-13 Spell: WATCH

CC vs WAR match prediction: CC vs WAR Dream11 team

CC vs WAR live: CC vs WAR match prediction

As per our CC vs WAR Dream11 prediction, WAR should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CC vs WAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and CC vs WAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CC vs WAR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cobras Cricket / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.