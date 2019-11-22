CCC Vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Teams, Preview And Other Details

Jamaica will play against Combined Campuses and Colleges in the Super50 Cup on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 PM IST. The match will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Let us look at the Dream11 predictions, preview and other details of the match.

CCC vs JAM Dream11 Match Preview

Combined Campuses and Colleges have won only one match, while losing on five occasions. They are placed last on the group table. Jamaica, on the other hand, have won four matches and have lost two in six matches. They are third on the points table.

CCC vs JAM Dream11 Top Picks

Kyle Corbin will be instrumental for Combined Campuses and Colleges, after having scored 175 runs in 7 matches. Akeem Jordan will be hoping to amaze with the ball, with 21 wickets to his credit in 8 matches. Andre McCarthy has 465 runs in 10 matches for Jamaica, while Nkrumah Bonner has 502 runs. Oshane Thomas took 12 wickets in 6 matches, amazing fans with his bowling spells.

CCC vs JAM squads

Combined Campuses and Colleges: Kyle Corbin, Romaine Morrison, Jonathan Drakes, Sadique Henry, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Odain McCatty, Akshaya Persaud, Akeem Jordan, Larry Joseph, Kavesh Kantasingh, Ojay Shields

Jamaica: Aldane Thomas, Jermaine Blackwood, Assad Fudadin, Rovman Powell (c), Nkrumah Bonner, Andre McCarthy, Denis Smith, Jamie Merchant, Derval Green, Dennis Bulli, Oshane Thomas.

CCC vs JAM Dream11 top picks

Wicketkeeper: Romaine Morrison

Batsmen: Kylie Corbin, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (captain), Jonathan Drakes

All-Rounders: Andre McCarthy, Odain McCatty

Bowlers: Akeem Jordan (vice-captain), Larry Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Carlos Brathwaite

CCC vs JAM Dream11 Prediction

Jamaica has lost only twice this campaign and are the favourites for the match ahead of CCC.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your games.