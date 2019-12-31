CCH Vs CUW Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chattogram Challengers will face the Cumilla Warriors in the 27th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019/20. The match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Tuesday, December 31 at 1:00 PM IST. Imrul Kayes will captain the Challengers and Dawid Malan will lead the Warriors. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

CCH vs CUW Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Chattogram Challengers:

Imrul Kayes (Captain), Nurul Hasan (Wicketkeeper), Lendl Simmons, Junaid Siddique, Chadwick Walton, Ryan Burl, Liam Plunkett, Muktar Ali, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Pinak Ghosh, Kesrick Williams, Muhammad Musa, Avishka Fernando, Imad Wasim, Jubair Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Mahmudullah, Rayad Emrit, and Enamul Haque Jr.

Cumilla Warriors:

Dawid Malan (Captain), Mahidul Islam Ankon (Wicketkeeper), Robiul Islam, Stiaan van Zyl, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, David Wiese, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Yasir Ali, Fardeen Hasan, Sumon Khan, Ifran Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

CCH vs CUW Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keepers: Chadwick Walton

Batsmen: Imrul Kayes (Vice-Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dawid Malan

All-Rounders: Muktar Ali, Dasun Shanaka, Soumya Sarkar (Captain)

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

CCH vs CUW Prediction and Form Guide

Chattogram Challengers start as favourites to win.

Chattogram Challengers are currently first on the Points Table and have won 6 out of their 8 games. Their last game was against the Dhaka Platoon and they won it by 6 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Imrul Kayes and Chadwick Walton. Their best bowlers in the game were Muktar Ali and Ryan Burl.

Cumilla Warriors are currently fifth on the Points Table with 2 wins out of 7 games. Their last game was against the Rajshahi Royals and the latter won by 15 runs. The Warriors' best batsmen in the game were Sabbir Rahman and Soumya Sarkar. Their best bowlers in the game were Sunzamul Islam and Soumya Sarkar.

