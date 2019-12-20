CCH Vs CUW Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chattogram Challengers will square off against Cumilla Warriors in the 14th match of the revamped 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday, December 20. The match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. It will commence at 6:30 PM (IST).

The Challengers have been clinical since the start of the tournament as they have won 4 out the 5 games they have played. They are currently the table toppers. The Challengers won their last game against Dhaka Platoon by 16 runs. They will like to continue their winning momentum by securing a win in this fixture.

On the other hand, the Cumilla Warriors bounced back after their loss against Dhaka Platoon as they defeated Rangpur Rangers by 6 wickets. They have won 2 games out of 3 and are currently placed at the 4th position in the points table. Warriors will like to win this game to come up to the second spot on the points table.

CCH vs CUW Squads

Chattogram Challengers Squad: Mahmudullah Riyadh (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle, Kesrick Williams, Nurul Hasan, Enamul Haque Jr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim.

Cumilla Warriors Squad: Mohammad Nabi (Captain), Dawid Malan, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Naim, Cameron Delport, Nadif Chowdhury, Tom Abell, Jahurul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud and Rishad Hossain.

CCH vs CUW Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Shahzad (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Dawid Malan (Captain), Sabbir Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Avishka Fernando

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Imad Wasim, Taskin Ahmed, Kesrick Williams

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Mahmudullah Riyadh

Chattogram Challengers start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

