CCH Vs DHP Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chattogram Challengers will square off against Dhaka Platoon in the 12th match of the revamped 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League on Wednesday, December 18. The match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. In India, it will commence at 6:00 PM.
The Challengers have had a great start to the tournament as they have won 3 out of the 4 games they have played. Their only loss came against Khulna Tigers by 8 wickets. They are currently the table-toppers with 6 points to their name. They will like to secure a win here and keep the momentum going.
On the other hand, the Platoon had a good start to their campaign as well as they have played 3 games and won 2. This is the first time both the teams are facing each other in the tournament this season. They are currently placed at the 4th position on the points table.
Wicket-keeper: Anamul Haque
Batsmen: Jaker Ali, Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Avishka Fernando (Vice-captain)
Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Rubel Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Kesrick Williams
All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Mahumudullah Riyadh
Chattogram Challengers start as favourites to win the game.
