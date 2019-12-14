CCH Vs RAN Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Chattogram Challengers will face the Rangpur Rangers in the seventh match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. The match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Saturday, December 14 at 1:00 PM IST. Rayad Emrit will captain the Chattogram Challengers and Mohammad Nabi will lead the Rangpur Riders. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Chattogram Challengers:

Rayad Emrit (captain), Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton, Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Enamul Haque Jnr, Kesrick Williams, Muhammad Musa, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Imad Wasim, Jubair Hossain, Ryan Burl, Mahmudullah, and Junaid Siddique.

Rangpur Riders:

Mohammad Nabi (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Naim, Jahurul Islam, Fazle Mahmud, Lewis Gregory, Sanjit Saha, Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Zakir Hasan, Tom Abell, Rishad Hossain, Cameron Delport, Arafat Sunny, and Nadif Chowdhury.

Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Nurul Hasan

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Imrul Kayes (captain), Avishka Fernando

All-Rounders: Muktar Ali (vice-captain), Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Sanjit Saha

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Form Guide

The Chattogram Challengers are currently fifth in the Points Table with one win out of two games. Their last game was against the Khulna Tigers and the Tigers won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen were Lendl Simmons and Muktar Ali. Their best bowlers were Muktar Ali and Nasum Ahmed.

The Rangpur Rangers are currently seventh in the Points Table with zero wins from one match. Their last match was against the Comilla Warriors and the Warriors won by 105. Their best batsmen were Mohammad Shahzad and Mohammad Naim. Their best bowlers were Lewis Gregory and Sanjit Saha.

