CCH Vs RAR Dream11 BPL Qualifier 2 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Chattogram Challengers will square off against Rajshahi Royals in the Qualifier 2 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. The match will take place on Wednesday, January 15 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game will commence at 6:00 PM (IST).

Chattogram Challengers are coming on the back of a win over Dhaka Platoon in the Eliminator by 7 wickets and will be riding high on confidence. They finished the league stage at the third position with 16 points to their name. They will expect big guns like Chris Gayle and Imrul Kayes to fire for them.

On the other hand, Rajshahi Royals, who finished the league stage at the second position, put up a dismal show in Qualifier 1 against Khulna Tigers. Chasing a modest target of 158, the Royals were bundled out for 131 as Mohammad Amir rattled their batting line-up. But all is not lost for the Royals as they have another opportunity to redeem themselves. They will look to rectify their mistakes and make a place for themselves in the final. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

CCH vs RAR Squads

Chattogram Challengers Squad: Mahmudullah Riyadh (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Nurul Hasan (Wicketkeeper), Lendl Simmons, Junaid Siddique, Asela Gunaratne, Chadwick Walton, Ziaur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Kesrick Williams, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Enamul Haque Jr., Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh.

Rajshahi Royals Squad: Shoaib Malik (Captain), Irfan Sukkur (Wicketkeeper), Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nawaz, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Irfan, Taijul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam.

CCH vs RAR Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das

Batsmen: Imrul Kayes (Captain), Chris Gayle (Vice-Captain), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik,

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Kesrick Williams, Mohammad Irfan, Abu Jayed

All-rounders: Mahmudullah Riyadh, Andre Russell

Chattogram Challengers start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: CHATTOGRAM CHALLENGERS & RAJSHAHI ROYALS TWITTER