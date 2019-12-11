CCH Vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chattogram Challengers will square off against Sylhet Thunder in the first match of the revamped 2019 edition of Bangladesh Premier League on Wednesday, December 11 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. The match will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Chattogram Challengers have replaced Chittagong Vikings in the tournament while Sylhet Sixers have been renamed as Sylhet Thunder.

Mahmudullah Riyadh will lead the challengers while Thunder will be led by Mohammad Mithun. Both the teams had a dismal last season as the Challengers finished 4th whereas Thunder ended up on the 6th position. A win in this game will be paramount for both the teams to gain the much-needed momentum as these are early days of the tournament. Thunder will look to take advantage of the fact that Challengers' Caribbean stars Lendl Simmons and Kesrick Williams are playing against India currently, which have bolstered their chances of winning.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 squads

Chattogram Challengers Squad: Mahmudullah Riyadh (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle, Kesrick Williams, Nurul Hasan, Enamul Haque Jr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim.

Sylhet Thunder Squad: Mohammad Mithun (Captain), Andre Fletcher, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Ruyel Miah, Jeevan Mendis.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Andre Fletcher (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Avishka Fernando (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Mithun

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Sami, Muhammad Musa

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Jeevan Mendis, Mahmudullah

Sylhet Thunder start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

