CCH Vs SYL Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chattogram Challengers will square off against Sylhet Thunder in the 10th match of the revamped 2019 edition of Bangladesh Premier League on Tuesday, December 17. The match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. In India, it will commence at 6:00 PM.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Is The Cristiano Ronaldo Of Cricket, Says West Indies Legend Brian Lara

Chattogram Challengers have had a great start to the tournament as they have won 2 out of the 3 games they have played. Their only loss came against Khulna Tigers by 8 wickets. They are currently placed 3rd on the points table. A win in this game will send them to the top of the points table

On the other hand, Sylhet Thunder have had a poor start to their campaign as they have played three games and lost all three. The last time both these teams met, Challengers beat Thunder by 5 wickets. They are currently placed at the 7th position on the points table.

ALSO READ | Ind Vs WI: Netizens Explode After Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard Clash Over Jadeja's Run Out

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

CCH vs SYL Squads

Chattogram Challengers Squad: Mahmudullah Riyadh (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle, Kesrick Williams, Nurul Hasan, Enamul Haque Jr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim.

Sylhet Thunder Squad: Mohammad Mithun (Captain), Andre Fletcher, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Ruyel Miah, Jeevan Mendis.

ALSO READ | Javed Miandad Accuses Team India Of Wearing Army Caps To 'fulfil Political Agendas'

CCH vs SYL Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keepers: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Avishka Fernando, Imrul Kayes (Captain), Johnson Charles, Mohammad Mithun

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Sami, Kesrick Williams

All-Rounders: Imad Wasim (Vice-captain), Jeevan Mendis, Mahmudullah Riyadh

Chattogram Challengers are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game

ALSO READ | David Warner Welcomes Mitchell Starc To Sunrisers Hyderabad In Cheeky Instagram Post