CCMH Vs GICB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live

Central Castries Mindhood will play Gros Islet Cannon Blasters in the upcoming clash of St. Lucia T10 Blast this week. The CCMH vs GICB live match will be played at Daren Sammy Stadium on Tuesday, July 7 at 10 pm IST. Fans can play the CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction, CCMH vs GICB Dream11 top picks and CCMH vs GICB Dream11 team.

Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders are the 10 teams participating in the St Lucia T10 Blast.

CCMH vs GICB Dream11 team

CCMH vs GICB Dream11 top picks

Alleyn Prospere (Captain) Johnnel Eugene (Vice-captain) Keygan Arnold Dane Edward Simeon Gerson Kymani Sexius

CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction: CCMH vs GICB Dream11 squad

CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters squad

Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction: Central Castries Mindhood squad

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

CCMH vs GICB Dream11 team, probable playing XI

Central Castries Mindhood : S Naitram, G Prospere, K Lesporis, A Augeste, A Prospere, J Eugene, K Arnold, A Prospere, J James, J Elibox and D John

: S Naitram, G Prospere, K Lesporis, A Augeste, A Prospere, J Eugene, K Arnold, A Prospere, J James, J Elibox and D John Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: K Melius, D Polius, T Gabriel, L Edwards, D Edward, G Serieux, L Solomon, V Gabriel, T Chicot, K Sexius, S Gerson

CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction

Our CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction is that Central Castries Mindhood will win this match.

Please note that the above CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction, CCMH vs GICB Dream11 team and CCMH vs GICB Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The CCMH vs GICB Dream11 team and CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

(Cover Image source: CPLT20.COM)