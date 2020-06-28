CCMH VS LBR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live Game Info

The Central Castries Mindhood (CCMH) will take on Laborie Trade Royals (LBR) in the match 12 of St Lucia T10 Blast on Sunday, June 28. The game will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. It will begin at 12:00 AM IST (Monday IST).

Fans can play the CCMH vs LBR prediction game on the fantasy gaming app Dream11. Here is our CCMH vs LBR Dream11 Team and CCMH vs LBR Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea for your CCMH vs LBR Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best CCMH vs LBR Dream11 live match results.

CCMH vs LBR Dream11 prediction: CCMH vs LBR preview

The match against Laborie Trade Royals will be Central Castries Mindhood third game of the campaign having already faced off against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Babonneu Leatherbacks. The Mindhood lost both the games comprehensively and will look to return to winning ways when they take the field on Sunday. Laborie like their opponents are winless in the tournament so far, having lost Vieux Fort North Raiders in their opening encounter.

CCMH vs LBR Dream11 Prediction: Squads to form CCMH vs LBR Dream11 Team

CCMH vs LBR Dream11 Prediction: Central Castries Mindhood Squad

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

CCMH vs LBR Dream11 Prediction: Laborie Bay Royals squad

Daran Jn-Pierre, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Michael Francois, Murlan Sammy, Denlee Anthony, Kamanie Laure, Rick Moses, Ulric George, Zephaniah Edwin, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theordore, Awene Edward

CCMH vs LBR Dream11 prediction: CCMH vs LBR Dream11 top picks

CCMH vs LBR Dream11 top picks for captain: Jamaal James, Ackeem Auguste

CCMH vs LBR Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Keddy Lesporis, Nick Andrew

CCMH vs LBR Dream11 Prediction: CCMH vs LBR Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Stephen Naitram

Batsmen: Ackeem Auguste, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Keddy Lesporis

Bowlers: Tyran Theordore, Murlan Sammy, Dillan John

All-rounders: Jamaal James, Daran Jn-Pierre, Nick Andrew

CCMH vs LBR Dream11 Prediction: CCMH vs LBR match prediction

Laborie Trade Royals start off as favourites to win the CCMH vs LBR live match as per our CCMH vs LBR Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please note that the above CCMH vs LBR Dream11 prediction, CCMH vs LBR Dream11 team and CCMH vs LBR Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The CCMH vs LBR Dream11 team and CCMH vs LBR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

(Image Credit: Dream11.com, Canva.com)