CCMH Vs MRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live

Match 26 of the St Lucia T10 Blast is set to take place between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage (CCMH) and Mon Repos Stars (MRS) on Saturday, July 4 (Sunday IST). The CCMH vs MRS live match will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Viewers looking to watch the CCMH vs MRS live match can catch the same from 12 AM IST.

About St Lucia T10 Blast

St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on till July 7. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament. Here is the CCMH vs MRS Dream11 prediction, CCMH vs MRS Dream11 team and CCMH vs MRS Dream11 top picks.

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 prediction: Squads for CCMH vs MRS Dream11 team

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 prediction: Squads for CCMH vs MRS Dream11 team: CCMH

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 prediction: Squads for CCMH vs MRS Dream11 team: MRS

Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Mervin Wells, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery, Dichege Henry

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 top picks

Keygan Arnold Sabinus Emmanuel Kevin Augustin Alvin Prospere Keddy Lesporis Shervin Charles

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 prediction: CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: S Emmanuel (VC)

S Emmanuel (VC) Batsmen: A Auguste, A Prospere (C), S Charles

A Auguste, A Prospere (C), S Charles Bowlers: K Arnold, D John, G Mathurin

K Arnold, D John, G Mathurin All-rounders: K Lesporis, K Augustin, H Charlery K Gaston

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: S Naitram, A Auguste, K Lesporis, J James, A Prospere, G Prospere, A Prospere, J Eugene, J Elibox, S Hayle, D John.

Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (Wk), Evanus Emmanuel, Mervin Wells, Keon Gaston, Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Shervin Charles, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Kendal Samuel

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 prediction

Our Dream11 prediction is that Mon Repos Stars will win this game.

Note: The CCMH vs MRS Dream11 prediction, CCMH vs MRS Dream11 top picks and CCMH vs MRS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CCMH vs MRS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter