CCMH Vs VFNR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live

Central Castries will face Vieux Fort North Raiders in the upcoming clash on of St Lucia T10 Blast this week. Central Castries are on the fourth spot of the points table with two wins in three games played in the season so far. As for Vieux Fort North Raiders, they are on the sixth spot of the points table with four points to their name. They have played six games in the season so far and have won two of them.

Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders are the 10 teams participating in St Lucia T10 Blast.

The CCMH vs VFNR match will commence on Thursday, July 2 (Friday, July 3, 12 AM IST). Fans can play the CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 prediction, CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 top picks and CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 team.

CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 team

CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 top picks

Gaspard Prospere (Captain) Stephen Naitram (Vice-captain) Alvin Prospere Junior Peter (WK) Al Prince Chrislon Fanis

Squads for the CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 team

CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 team: Central Castries (CCMH)

Gaspard Prospere, Stephen Naitram, Alvin Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Johnnel Eugene, Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jaden Elibox, Tyler Sookwa, Jamaal James, Jemmi Mauricette, Dillan John

CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 team: Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR)

Junior Peter, Al Prince, Chrislon Fanis, David Naitram, Jevin Isidore, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Garvey Mitchel, Jermain Harding, Atanus Alberson, Ricky Hippolyte, Shem Paul, Travis Gifford

CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Central Castries : Gaspard Prospere (WK), Stephen Naitram, Alvin Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Johnnel Eugene, Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jaden Elibox, Tyler Sookwa

: Gaspard Prospere (WK), Stephen Naitram, Alvin Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Johnnel Eugene, Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jaden Elibox, Tyler Sookwa Vieux Fort North Raiders: Junior Peter (WK), Al Prince, Chrislon Fanis, David Naitram, Jevin Isidore, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Garvey Mitchel, Jermain Harding, Atanus Alberson, Ricky Hippolyte

CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 prediction

Our CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 prediction is that Central Castries will win this match.

Note: The CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 prediction, CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 top picks and CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)