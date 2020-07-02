St Lucia T10 Blast CCMH Vs VFNR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Central Castries will face Vieux Fort North Raiders in the upcoming clash on of St Lucia T10 Blast this week. Central Castries are on the fourth spot of the points table with two wins in three games played in the season so far. As for Vieux Fort North Raiders, they are on the sixth spot of the points table with four points to their name. They have played six games in the season so far and have won two of them.

Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders are the 10 teams participating in St Lucia T10 Blast.

CCMH vs VFNR live telecast in India: CCMH vs VFNR live streaming, St Lucia T10 Blast live

The CCMH vs VFNR live match will not be available to viewers in India However, the CCMH vs VFNR live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other CCMH vs VFNR live streaming details, CCMH vs VFNR live scores, CCMH vs VFNR live match details and St Lucia T10 Blast schedule.

St Lucia T10 Blast: CCMH vs VFNR live streaming

CCMH vs VFNR live streaming venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia CCMH vs VFNR live streaming date: Thursday, July 2 (Friday, July 3 12 AM IST) CCMH vs VFNR live streaming time: 12 AM IST

St Lucia T10 Blast

CCMH vs VFNR live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch is expected to become a bit slower in the CCMH vs VFNR clash. The pitch is likely to offer something for the spinners. An average first innings score of 80+ is set to be defendable on this pitch.

St Lucia T10 Blast

CCMH vs VFNR live scores: Squads for the CCMH vs VFNR live match

St Lucia T10 Blast: Central Castries (CCMH)

Gaspard Prospere, Stephen Naitram, Alvin Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Johnnel Eugene, Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jaden Elibox, Tyler Sookwa, Jamaal James, Jemmi Mauricette, Dillan John

St Lucia T10 Blast: Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR)

Junior Peter, Al Prince, Chrislon Fanis, David Naitram, Jevin Isidore, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Garvey Mitchel, Jermain Harding, Atanus Alberson, Ricky Hippolyte, Shem Paul, Travis Gifford

CCMH vs VFNR live scores: Predicted playing XI

Central Castries: Gaspard Prospere (WK), Stephen Naitram, Alvin Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Johnnel Eugene, Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jaden Elibox, Tyler Sookwa

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Junior Peter (WK), Al Prince, Chrislon Fanis, David Naitram, Jevin Isidore, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Garvey Mitchel, Jermain Harding, Atanus Alberson, Ricky Hippolyte

(Cover image source: ICC.com)