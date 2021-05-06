CCP Vs BLS Dream11 Prediction: Claypots Vs Leatherbacks Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

The Choiseul Clay Pots will take on the Babonneau Leatherbacks in the 13th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 6, 2021. Here is our CCP vs BLS Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: CCP vs BLS preview

Coming into this game off of a slim 11-run win over the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, the Babonneau Leatherbacks will take on the Choiseul Clay Pots at the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. Currently at the 4th place on the table, the Leatherbacks will be looking to extend their winning streak and become the third team to get into the tournament playoffs. Meanwhile, at the 9th (second-last) place on the table following a disappointing 5 wicket D/L loss to the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, the Choiseul Clay Pots will be aiming for a quick turnaround with a win in this game.

CCP vs BLS: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 83 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers before the match. However, there should be enough time to squeeze in a full 20-overs match. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 65% humidity and 46% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 83

Record of chasing teams: Won – 7 of 10

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

CCP vs BLS Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

Choiseul Clay Pots: Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Jason Simon (w), Vince Smith, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Valange St. Ange, Tristan Norbal, Bronte Bess (c), Stephane Theophane, Clem St. Rose.

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Caleb Thomas, Steven Abraham (w), Shervon Joseph (c), Zayee Antoine, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Quaine Henry, Nehemiah Wilfred, Stuart Calderon, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles.

CCP vs BLS best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Shervon Joseph

Vice-Captain – Alvinaus Simon

CCP vs BLS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jason Simon

Batsmen – Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Caleb Thomas

All-Rounders – Alvinaus Simon, Vince Smith, Shervon Joseph

Bowlers – Bronte Bess, Clem St. Rose, Jevaughn Charles, Nyeem Rosemond

CCP vs BLS Dream11 Prediction

According to our CCP vs BLS Dream11 prediction, the Babonneau Leatherbacks are likely to edge past the Choiseul Clay Pots and win this match.

Note: The CCP vs BLS player record and as a result, the CCP vs BLS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CCP vs BLS Dream11 team and CCP vs BLS prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia Blast Instagram

