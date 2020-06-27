CCP Vs MAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live Game Info

Choiseul Clay Pots will lock horns with Mabouya Constrictors in the 9th match of St Lucia T10 Blast on Saturday, June 27. The CCP vs MAC Dream11 match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia. The CCP vs MAC Dream11 match will commence at 10:00 PM (IST). Here is our CCP vs MAC Dream11 team and CCP vs MAC Dream11 prediction along with the CCP vs MAC Dream11 top picks.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 broadcasters express wrath over delay in T20 WC decision to BCCI, ICC: Report

CCP vs MAC Dream11 top picks: St Lucia T10 Blast preview

St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on all the way till July 7. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.

CCP vs MAC Dream11 prediction: Squads to form CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team

CCP vs MAC Dream11 prediction: CCP Squad

Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Valange St Ange, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Bronte Bess, Sky Laffeuille, Clem St.Rose, Quincy St.Rose.

CCP vs MAC Dream11 prediction: MAC Squad

Chard Polius, Orey Changoo, Zachary Edmund, Murgaran Shoulette, Denzel James, Rick Smith, Dishon Rampan, Wayad Hippolyte, Shem Severin, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste, Dale Smith, Randal Rithal, Nean Deterville, Maius Stanislaus.

ALSO READ | Rajeev Shukla says BCCI's decision on IPL 2020 will be in the country's interest

CCP vs MAC Dream11 prediction: CCP vs MAC Dream11 team

Here is the CCP vs MAC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicket-keepers: Jason Simon (Captain)

Batsmen: Chard Polius (Vice-captain), Rick Smith, Audy Alexander, Nean Detervile

Bowlers: Christian Ange, Zachary Edmund, Bronte Bess

All-rounders: Murgaran Shoulette, Canice Richardson, Nick Joseph

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly gets IPL 2020 boycott threat by Indian traders after anti-China sentiments

CCP vs MAC Dream11 prediction

Mabouya Constrictors start off as favourites in this match.

Note: Please note that the above CCP vs MAC Dream11 prediction, CCP vs MAC Dream11 team and CCP vs MAC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The CCP vs MAC Dream11 team, CCP vs MAC Dream11 top picks and CCP vs MAC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Aussie pacer Pat Cummins says he is happy to know IPL 2020 might take place

IMAGE COURTESY: DREAM11.COM