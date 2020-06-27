CCP Vs MAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live Game Info

Quick links:
Choiseul Clay Pots will lock horns with Mabouya Constrictors in the 9th match of St Lucia T10 Blast on Saturday, June 27. The CCP vs MAC Dream11 match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia. The CCP vs MAC Dream11 match will commence at 10:00 PM (IST). Here is our CCP vs MAC Dream11 team and CCP vs MAC Dream11 prediction along with the CCP vs MAC Dream11 top picks.
St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on all the way till July 7. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.
Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Valange St Ange, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Bronte Bess, Sky Laffeuille, Clem St.Rose, Quincy St.Rose.
Chard Polius, Orey Changoo, Zachary Edmund, Murgaran Shoulette, Denzel James, Rick Smith, Dishon Rampan, Wayad Hippolyte, Shem Severin, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste, Dale Smith, Randal Rithal, Nean Deterville, Maius Stanislaus.
Wicket-keepers: Jason Simon (Captain)
Batsmen: Chard Polius (Vice-captain), Rick Smith, Audy Alexander, Nean Detervile
Bowlers: Christian Ange, Zachary Edmund, Bronte Bess
All-rounders: Murgaran Shoulette, Canice Richardson, Nick Joseph
Mabouya Constrictors start off as favourites in this match.
Note: Please note that the above CCP vs MAC Dream11 prediction, CCP vs MAC Dream11 team and CCP vs MAC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The CCP vs MAC Dream11 team, CCP vs MAC Dream11 top picks and CCP vs MAC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
