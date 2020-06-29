CCP Vs MRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live Game Info

Choiseul Clay Pots will face Mon Repos Stars in the upcoming clash of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2020. Both the teams are equally matched in the tournament so far and have gathered strong squads. Choiseul Clay Pots are currently on the second spot of the points table with a win in their two games played in the season so far. The Mon Repos Stars are on the third spot of the points table with one win in the tournament so far.

The CCP vs MRS match will commence on Monday, June 29 at 10 PM IST. Fans can play the CCP vs MRS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the CCP vs MRS Dream11 prediction, CCP vs MRS Dream11 top picks and CCP vs MRS Dream11 team.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Posts Comical Video With Son On Disagreeing With Each Other: Watch

CCP vs MRS Dream11 team

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Joins Cricketers Who Want BCCI To Allow Indians In Foreign T20 Leagues

Also Read | David Warner Dances To Prabhudeva's Song After Wife Candice Teaches Him: Watch

Squads for the CCP vs MRS Dream11 team

CCP vs MRS Dream11 team: Choiseul Clay Pots (CCP)

Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Valange St.Ange, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Quincy St.Rose, Stephan Theophan, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Laffeuille, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess

CCP vs MRS Dream11 team: Mon Repos Stars (MRS)

Sabinus Emmanuel, Evanus Emmanuel, Mervin Wells, Keon Gaston, Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Shervin Charles, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Kendal Samuel, Jamal Lesmond, Dichege Henry, Christian Charlery, Kevin Augustin

Also Read | Virat Kohli Stuns Fans In Latest Workout Video With LQDCell Hydra: Watch

CCP vs MRS Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Choiseul Clay Pots : Jason Simon (WK), Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Valange St.Ange, Quincy St.Rose, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess

: Jason Simon (WK), Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Valange St.Ange, Quincy St.Rose, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (Wk), Evanus Emmanuel, Mervin Wells, Keon Gaston, Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Shervin Charles, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Kendal Samuel

CCP vs MRS Dream11 prediction

Our CCP vs MRS Dream11 prediction is that Mon Repos Stars will win this match.

Note: The CCP vs MRS Dream11 prediction, CCP vs MRS Dream11 top picks and CCP vs MRS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CCP vs MRS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)