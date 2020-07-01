CCP Vs SCL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live Game Info

Choiseul Clay Pots will face South Castries Lions in their upcoming St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 clash. Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions will be the 17th match of the season. South Castries Lions are still to be beaten in the tournament as they have managed to pick two wins from two games played in the season. Choiseul Clay Pots lost against Mon Repos Stars in their last game.

The CCP vs SCL match will commence on Wednesday, July 1 at 10.00 PM IST. Fans can play the CCP vs SCL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the CCP vs SCL Dream11 prediction, CCP vs SCL Dream11 top picks and CCP vs SCL Dream11 team.

CCP vs SCL Dream11 team

CCP vs SCL Dream11 top picks

Stephan Theophan (Captain) Alvinaus Simon (Vice-captain) Bronte Bess Noelle Leo Daniel Jn Baptiste Collinus Callender

Squads for the CCP vs SCL Dream11 team

CCP vs SCL Dream11 team: Choiseul Clay Pots

Audy Alexander, Clem St. Rose, Jason Simon, Vince Smith, Canice Richardson, Valange St. Ange, Quincy St. Rose, Nick Joseph, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Bronte Bess, Junior Henry and Sky Laffeuille

CCP vs SCL Dream11 team: South Castries Lions

Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Collinus Callender and Tonius Simon

CCP vs SCL Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Choiseul Clay Pots: J Simon(wk), J Henry, V Smith, A Alexander, V St. Ange, N Joseph, C Richardson, S Theophan, A Simon, C St. Rose, B Bess.

South Castries Lions: N Leo (wk), J Charles (C), C Callender, A Antoine, T Simon, T Edward, Xr Gabriel, K Charles, K Charlermagne, M M, D Jn Baptiste.

CCP vs SCL Dream11 prediction

Our CCP vs SCL Dream11 prediction is that Choiseul Clay Pots will win this match.

Note: The CCP vs SCL Dream11 prediction, CCP vs SCL Dream11 top picks and CCP vs SCL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CCP vs SCL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)